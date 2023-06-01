Inmate on remand for alleged armed robbery found dead in Midlands Prison

Gerard Barrett (50) who was on remand for an alleged armed robbery was found in his cell at on Wednesday in what is believed to be a personal tragedy

A man who was on remand for an alleged armed robbery has been found dead in a prison cell at the high-security Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, it has been confirmed.

Gerard Barrett (50) was found in his cell at the high security National Violence Reduction Unit on Wednesday in what is believed to be a personal tragedy.

A statement from the Irish Prison Service (IPS) confirmed the death of a person in the custody and said the man’s next of kin have been notified.

While it did not name the deceased, security sources confirmed it was Galway man Gerard Barrett who died in the Co Laois prison. No other person was said to be involved in the incident.

“This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, The Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant. The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office,” the IPS said.

The Violence Reduction Unit was first opened in 2018 to hold dangerous prisoners who can’t be held anywhere else.

It is staffed by specially trained prison officers and psychologists.