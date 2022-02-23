Influencer Georgie Crawford shares heart breaking surrogacy update amid Ukraine crisis

Georgie and her husband Jamie were matched with a surrogate in the Ukraine just before Christmas

The mum of one and her husband Jamie have been documenting their surrogacy journey on social media.

They recently revealed that they were matched with a surrogate in the Ukraine before Christmas.

Taking to social media, Georgie opened up about how their plans have sadly now changed.

“On December 23, all our dreams came true when we were matched with a surrogate in Ukraine and I felt like it was finally real,” she began.

“Over the past two weeks we have watched the news nonstop and have been on an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least.”

“Our embryo transfer was due to take place yesterday but we felt like it was best for our family to ask our clinic if we could pause the process until things (hopefully) settle,” she explained.

“Our clinic were so supportive but unfortunately our surrogate mother felt like she had to keep going in the process and was to be put forward to another family who felt ready to proceed.”

“When I say unfortunate, I mean unfortunate for us,” she added.

“I have no doubt in my mind that our surrogate made the best decision for her family. I thought about her all day long yesterday and have nothing but love in my heart for her.”

In an additional Instagram post, The Good Glow host sent her best wishes to families making the journey to the Ukraine amid the political uncertainty.

“Jamie and I are thinking of everyone who is facing a really tough decision over the next few weeks,” she said.

“Remember, whatever decision you make will be the best one for your family.”

“We are thinking of all the parents going to Ukraine to collect their beautiful babies and most of all we are praying for peace for the people of Ukraine.”

The 37-year-old broadcaster was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 after she found a lump on her breast just months after giving birth to her daughter Pia.

She began taking medication as part of her recovery, and was advised not to conceive, which led her and her husband to embark on a surrogacy journey to conceive their second child.