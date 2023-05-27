Influencer event at Trinity College axed after complaints over LGBTQ+ views

influencer Mohammed Hijab had been due to appear at the college to discuss the topic of “hedonism”.

The organisers of a controversial speaking event at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) were forced to cancel after they were told they could not organise their own security for the event.

The Muslim Students Association at TCD had arranged for author and influencer Mohammed Hijab to appear at the college to discuss the topic of “hedonism”.

They were left in a Catch-22, however, after social media posts about the event left them unable to arrange for security in time.

Under Trinity rules, events that are likely to require security need to give two weeks’ notice to college authorities.

Just two days before the event in March, an anonymous Instagram account was set up drawing attention to it and Mr Hijab’s views on gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights.

In emails to the organisers, TCD said: “You will see, however, that in the case that ‘an event [is] likely to give rise to a need for additional security’, permission must be sought two weeks in advance.

“In this case, however, the indication that additional security might be required only became obvious after the Instagram postings were put up, precluding any timely application for permission.”

The organisers were told that once discussion of an event “enters the social media sphere”, the chance of disruption increased. In emails that followed, a staff member at Trinity said it was unlikely security would be authorised at short notice in which case the event would have to be cancelled “due to safety concerns”.

A short time later, TCD wrote to organisers saying: “It is the case that [the] college cannot provide security at short notice for this event on this date.” In response, the organisers asked: “Would it be permitted for the Muslim Students Association to arrange the necessary security privately?” Twenty minutes later, the college answered: “That would not be permitted at this notice.”

Records released under FOI also show how TCD and its provost received multiple emails from concerned students and groups asking for the event to be cancelled.

One pointed to Mr Hijab’s public appearances with the notorious social media personality Andrew Tate and comments he made about racial and religious tensions in England in 2022.

Another said they were very “uncomfortable” with Mr Hijab’s views on sexuality and that it would be “damaging and disrespectful” for the event to go ahead.

Asked about the records, TCD said it had nothing further to add to its original statement which said: “This is a student society event... The event had been approved. However, it has become clear that it has grown beyond capacity, so the event will not go ahead.”