Infant remains in critical condition after vehicle incident in Dungarvan, Co Waterford

It has been reported that an air ambulance made an emergency landing on Youghal Bridge to airlift the infant to Cork University Hospital

An infant boy remains in critical condition in hospital this afternoon following an incident involving a vehicle in Dungarvan, Co Waterford yesterday.

The young boy was airlifted from the scene to Cork University Hospital after the accident that happened on private property between 6pm and 7pm.

It has been reported that an air ambulance made an emergency landing on Youghal Bridge to airlift the infant to Cork University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of a road traffic incident that was reported this afternoon, Friday 21st July 2023 on private property in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford,” gardai said.

“An infant boy appears to have been involved in a collision with a vehicle. The boy was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

A section of the Youghal bypass was temporarily closed as gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene to meet with the air ambulance.

It has been reported that only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.