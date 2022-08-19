Infant boy dies following tragic collision with jeep in Co Roscommon

‘A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time’

The child's body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway

An infant boy has died after an incident involving a jeep in Co Roscommon this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision near Ballinagare shortly after 9am.

Gardai said the infant received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced deceased.

His body was then taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

No other injuries were reported.

“A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since been completed and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time,” gardai said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Boyle Garda Station 071 966 4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.