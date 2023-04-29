Infamous UVF man was a secret fan of the Wolfe Tones

Tommy Hawkes’ favourite song by the controversial band was the Broad Black Brimmer of the IRA

The Wolfe Tones - Feile...The Wolfe Tones perform at Feile in the Falls Park, west Belfast on August 11th 2019 ( Photo by Kevin Scott )

A notorious UVF man was a secret fan of the controversial rebel band The Wolfe Tones, the Sunday World can reveal.

And we have also learned deceased Belfast loyalist Tommy Hawkes’ favourite song was the Broad Black Brimmer of the IRA!

The bizarre disclosure was made public when his son Thomas Hawkes Jnr posted details of his father’s unusual musical tastes on Facebook to mark the anniversary of his death.

Displaying the lyrics of the IRA ballad, Hawkes Jnr wrote: “It pains me to listen to this crap, but this is for you aul’ timer... mite as well p*ss me off 1 last time with your crap music.”

One loyalist who was in prison with the late UVF man said: “I know it sounds crazy, but quite a few loyalists like Irish rebel music. Tommy Hawkes wasn’t the only one.”

Newtownabbey bricklayer Thomas Charles ‘Hawksy’ Hawkes catapulted himself to infamy in loyalist circles when in June 2009 he attempted to pull off a bizarre death pact with a fellow loyalist.

After an all-day booze binge, 59-year-old Hawkes headed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary on the Falls Road to visit his friend ‘King Billy’ Cousins, who was in a coma after suffering a stroke.

A month before, 66-year-old Cousins was in the process of stealing electricity from the mains supply powering his home in the Mount Vernon area of north Belfast when he accidentally touched a live wire.

A huge surge of electricity raced through his body, causing him to go blind and sending him into a deep coma.

Hawkes arrived at the hospital well after the permitted visiting time, but persuaded a senior nurse to allow him access to his close friend.

With Cousins lying motionless, Hawkes pulled a curtain around his bed before holding his hand over his friend’s mouth. With his other hand, he held Cousins’ nose, preventing air from entering his lungs.

It was only the actions of quick-thinking staff which saved Cousins’ life.

They managed to pull Hawkes away and demanded to know what he was doing.

“I can’t let him live like this,” he told a nurse.

With the police on their way to the hospital, the nurse who had allowed Hawkes access to the ward overheard him on the phone to Cousins’ son: “You’re not going to like what I tried to do so.

"You would hit me a dig on the gub,” he said.

When the police arrived, Hawkes made a full confession, telling officers he had “just tried to kill” his friend. And he demonstrated his actions of a few minutes earlier.

Later in police interviews, Hawkes told officers that he and Cousins had entered into a pact many years before, with one agreeing to kill the other should either of them become ill without any prospect of cure.

A defence lawyer told the court that Hawkes’ actions were akin to an assisted suicide.

But Hawkes, from Rosslea Way in Rathcoole, was found guilty of attempted murder by Judge Tom Burgess and he was jailed for three years. The judge added that Hawkes’ compassion for his friend was misplaced.

After his release, Tommy Hawkes died at home in 2015, age 65.

And following a funeral service at Iniscarn Park in Rathcoole, he was buried in Carnmoney Cemetery, where his close friend Billy Cousins had also been laid to rest nine years before.

Billy Cousins and Tommy Hawkes were bricklayers by trade, working together building the Belfast Metropolitan Tabernacle on Belfast’s Shore Road.

They became friendly with Pastor John McConnell, who had built up the church from nothing.

Pastor McConnell persuaded the UVF men to join his church. But soon afterwards, they noticed the huge amounts of cash the church received in donations at each service.

Cousins and Hawkes hatched a plot to steal the money seconds after it arrived at Pastor McConnell’s nearby home.

Unknown to the UVF pair, two RUC detectives got to hear about the robbery plot and they tipped off the Pastor.

During his sermon – with Hawkes and Cousins sitting in the seats in front of him – Pastor McConnell told his flock about the intended robbery. The UVF men never showed the faces in the church again.

But a brief look at government files this week revealed both men were committed to a life of robbery, drunken violence and sectarian murder.

In 1986, Tommy Hawkes and another man were convicted of stealing £365 from a woman at Greencastle Post Office.

And five years before Billy Cousins was sent down for four years, when he was convicted of the attempted murder of an RUC Reservist and possession of a stolen pistol with intent.

In 1993, he was jailed for his part in a £250,000 deception of a County Antrim farmer, who was threatened with the UVF.

We have also learned, according to sources, both Cousins and Hawkes were suspected of joint involvement in a number of savage sectarian murders and they narrowly missed appearing before a Diplock Court as a result.