Increasing concern for missing man Luke McCann (31) last seen in Co Tyrone
He is described as being 180cm in height, with dark brown coloured hair
Police have said they are “becoming increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 31-year-old man last seen in Co Tyrone.
Luke McCann was seen in the Clover Hill area of Moy in the early hours of Monday morning, 10 April.
He is described as being 180cm in height, with dark brown coloured hair. He is believed to be wearing a pale blue jumper and khaki coloured trousers.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone with information or who may have seen Luke is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 260 – 10/04/23.”
Today's Headlines
Tragic | Teen boy dies in Laois quad bike accident, another remains in hospital
horrific | Up to 40 lambs found dead and skinned at popular beauty spot
phone scam | Irish influencer reveals she was scammed out of money by fake Santander callers
EXCLUSIVE | ‘He’ll always be a danger to kids’: Paedo Christian Brother walks free from prison
bus-t | Watch: Gardai try to push broken down Dublin Bus on College Green
Kildare pillage | Limerick woman avoids jail after designer shop crime spree at Kildare Village outlet
'distasteful' | Dublin conman who scammed flat hunters out of deposits gets suspended sentence
Tribute | Dubliner names new café Mimi’s in memory of 14-year-old sister who died from cancer
historical abuse | Two male Irish Defence Forces recruits allege they were sexually abused by superiors
Guilty plea | Top Belfast cop fined after breaking lockdown rules for sun holiday in Portugal