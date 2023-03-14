Impromptu trad gig breaks out on Aer Lingus flight to New York
Johnny BrewVideo Team
Passengers were treated to an impromptu trad music performance on an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to JFK airport on Sunday morning.
