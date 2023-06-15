‘I’m lucky to be alive’ – Offaly woman struck by lightning in kitchen says shoes saved life
A woman from Offaly says she is “lucky to be alive” after being struck by lightning while standing in her home.
Caroline Blake was in her kitchen yesterday afternoon when lightning struck a tap outside her home close to the village of Crinkle near Birr.
Speaking to RTÉ's News At One, Ms Blake said an “explosion” occurred as the electricity was going on and off during a storm.
Ms Blake said she was making a cup of coffee when the lightning struck and she became disorientated.
"As I was putting the spoon down into the sink, sparks came out of it – there was a massive explosion in the kitchen and the smell of burning," she said.
"The bang was so loud, it set me back a bit on my feet and I didn't know what was happening.
"I could hear the buzzing of electricity and next thing it hit my hand as I was putting the spoon back down into the sink. It stopped after a few seconds, but it just seemed to go on forever.
"It's so hard to explain how quickly it happened and how quickly it ended."
Ms Blake added: "I had my runners on, so I'd say that's what saved me, and the doctor even told me that's what would save you. I'm so happy."
Her daughter arrived home shortly after and noticed her mother's face and hands were red. They went to the local GP before being sent to Tullamore Hospital.
She was told at the hospital that a lightning strike could bring on a heart attack.
"They kept me in for a few hours and everything was OK, and they gave me a few tablets. I just had a bad headache," Ms Blake said.
“I was so glad to get home. I feel like I have a hangover, that’s the only way I can explain it and I have a sore eye – it's just running, it’s like a flash burn in the eye.”
She added that she also has two burns, a small one on her wrist and one on her stomach, but other than that she feels fine.
Due to her luck in surviving the lightning strike, Ms Blake said: "Everyone keeps telling me to do the lottery."
