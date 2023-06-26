Iceland workers occupy Talbot St Store in Dublin following lay offs

More than 340 workers at the troubled frozen-food chain fear for their jobs after the company was placed in examinership.

Iceland workers are occupying one of the company’s Dublin supermarkets in a “peaceful protest” after being laid off last week.

Last Tuesday, the High Court agreed to appoint an interim examiner to the company that operates the chain of retail stores in Ireland, which has said it is insolvent and unable to pay debts of €36m.

The supermarket chain has apologised for the “great distress” on staff last week after employees showed up for work having been laid off, but not told.

Read more Protesters occupy Iceland supermarket in Dublin after staff find store closed

Supermarket staff at the Coolock store in Dublin held a sit-in last Wednesday after arriving to work to find shutters down and their manager escorted from the building.

Staff at three other stores in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, the Northside Shopping Centre and Talbot Street in Dublin received notice of lay-offs late on Tuesday night.

More than 340 workers at the troubled frozen-food chain fear for their jobs after the company was placed in examinership.

It sold all of its 27 stores in the Republic of Ireland in February, and they are now owned and operated by Metron Stores Limited.