Iceland workers hold rally over 160 lay offs and 12 store closures

Workers claim that they haven't received pay, including holiday pay, since the store shut its doors and took to the streets on Monday afternoon to demand answers.

07/08/2023 Dublin Ireland. Independent Workers Union rep Alex Homits speaking outside the Iceland shop on Talbot Street Dublin while the union protest over the closure. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/© RollingNews.ie

Iceland workers held a rally in Dublin on Monday over claims of “unfair” treatment as their sit-in protest continues.

Employees have been occupying the Talbot Street branch since the end of June after the supermarket chain announced the sudden closure of three of its Dublin branches – Talbot Street, Coolock, and Northside.

In an examiner’s report seen by sundayworld.com, 12 Iceland stores are listed as “closed on a temporary basis.”

The other stores are Roscommon, Fermoy, Douglas, Letterkenny, Clonmel, Wexford, Nenagh, Longford and Midleton.

14 other outlets remain open nationwide at present. The closures resulted in 160 staff being placed on “temporary layoff” and reduced hours in the stores that remain open.

The report also states that “it is now clear that certain stores will be closed on a permanent basis” and says this is “necessary for the survival of the company.”

The document also reveals a large quantity of food imported by the company would have to be destroyed.

A notice served on Iceland by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) earlier this year required the company to withdraw and recall all imported frozen foods of animal origin from all of its stores brought into Ireland since March 3.

It was revealed 239 products sold by Iceland could be in breach of EU regulations as they were not veterinary certified from within the EU.

An initial examiner’s report revealed the company had been ordered to destroy food worth €360,000.

The company had been subject to a notice of withdrawal and recall by the HSE on June 15, 2023, and Import Control Notices issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

A total of six consignments were affected by the Import Control Notices. Five were already in Ireland with a sixth waiting in Liverpool Port. The company has confirmed the food in the sixth consignment will also need to be destroyed.

The report notes: “In my first report I made reference to efforts to return the goods from certain of the above consignments to Great Britain and this would have avoided otherwise good food from being destroyed. I confirm this was not possible despite all parties working together to secure a solution.”

In February, Iceland sold all its stores in Ireland to The Project Point Technologies, owned by Naeem Maniar, who had previously held the Iceland franchise in Ireland from 2008 to 2013. Project Point is the owner of Metron Stores, which operates Iceland’s stores in Ireland.

Workers claim that they haven't received pay, including holiday pay, since the store shut its doors and took to the streets on Monday afternoon to demand answers.

Staff held a rally at the inner-city establishment at around 3pm with the help of the Independent Workers Union, fellow employees, locals, and “progressively minded” people.

The demonstration was supported by Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham, who told Independent.ie that he was there to “support the workers” in their plight, adding they had “every right to protest”.

Actor Liam Cunningham at the Iceland supermarket on Talbot Street, Dublin 1. Photo: Mark Condren

And local artist Adam Doyle (also known as Spicebag), who made headlines earlier this year for his controversial garda eviction piece, created a bespoke mural on the walls of the Talbot Street building in solidarity with the workers on strike.

Designed to look like a promotional campaign, the art includes a series of ‘slogans’ such as “You are now entering free Iceland”, “Employment ceased before store closed”, “We’re unemployed for summer!”, and “Bills to pay, families to feed”.

A man with a fish head sits at the right side of the mural alongside the words “Something smells fishy”.

Mural at Iceland

According to union representative Alex Homits, the day was a success, especially with the new mural’s messaging.

“I think it went well for the August bank holiday. There was a good vibe and the new mural that’s been put on the windows has been attracting a lot of attention as well,” he told sundayworld.com.

Homits said the rally was necessary to highlight what he says is the “injustice” experienced by workers at the hands of Iceland’s new management.

A worker who wished to remain anonymous told sundayworld.com Iceland workers all over the country have been allegedly mistreated by the supermarket’s new owners and are standing in solidarity with staff at the Talbot Street store.

Occupied Iceland store on Talbot Street

In her case, she is still unsure about her employment status as her store in Fermoy, Co Cork shut its doors four weeks ago.

However, she claims that staff received “no explanation” for the closure and have not officially been told that their jobs were gone.

“The day we were told to close, we were asked to join a conference call. While we were on the call, they closed the doors. The next day they went in and changed the locks,” she claimed.

“A lot of us are owed money. I’m owed holiday hours. The hope is that our jobs are safe, and we get what we’re owed – our holiday pay, our back pay, our redundancy.

“I want clarity that our jobs are gone and we’ll never get them back. We hear nothing... I want to make sure my job is gone before I apply for another job.

“It just feels like we’re being ignored and disrespected”.

Metron Stores Ltd was contacted for comment but have yet to respond.