Ice cream sellers to see shortage of Cadbury’s Flakes this summer

Low stocks are threatening to ruin the beloved summer snack for the second year in a row.

Ice cream lovers may be left disappointed this summer as Cadbury's are facing a shortage of Flakes for 99s.

Yasmin Khan, one of the founders of Teddy’s Ice Cream in Dublin, said that things will “definitely run short” because of supply-chain issues.

She added that ice cream sellers will use Flake substitutes from generic brands if they have to.

“It’s exactly the same [as last year],” she told the Pat Kenny show.

“Mondelez, the company that owns Cadbury, they short-ordered last year from the producers in Egypt and they put in the same order again this year.

“Things will definitely run short, but I would hope we don’t run out.

“We should be good until the end of August because we kind of pre-empted this happening – but things will get tight.”

Yasmin said that 99s haven’t been top sellers for her so far this summer, but she expects to see a boom in sales this weekend as some counties are expected to see highs of 15C.

“We’ve been lucky enough that the children in the junior schools haven’t finished yet - that will be next week.

“I have my fingers crossed that next week on, the sun will come out and we can sell loads of 99s.”

Commenting on the Flake shortage, a spokesperson for Mondelez International said: “We are experiencing some global supply chain disruptions, alongside a recent increase in demand for the product in the UK and Ireland above the levels that we agreed with our customers at the start of the year.

“This means we are experiencing some short-term stock challenges on Flake 99. We are working, and will continue to work hard, to resolve the situation, and are working closely with our direct distributive customers to manage stock allocation fairly based on initial forecasts.”