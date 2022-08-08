Ice-cream, eggs, and crisps pulled from Irish supermarket shelves due to ‘contamination’

Any shops that stocked the impacted products will have point of sale notices posted in their store and will give shoppers refunds for returning any of the affected batches.

Major Irish supermarkets have asked customers not to eat certain food products after issuing recalls on several items.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued alerts about some products that have since been removed from shelves in Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Dunnes Stores, Spar, and SuperValu.

Shoppers are being encouraged to check their homes for the affected items – which include certain batches of eggs, biscuits, crisps, and ice cream.

Any shops that stocked the impacted products will have point of sale notices posted in their store and will give shoppers refunds for returning any of the affected batches.

This week, the FSAI recalled various batches of Haagen-Dazs ice cream products due to the detection of 2-Chloroethanol, a recognised reaction product of ethylene oxide which is banned for use in foods in Europe.

#FoodAlert Recall of certain batches of Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream products due to the detection of 2-Chloroethanol. For more on this alert, please see: https://t.co/FHwdExbt2V. pic.twitter.com/K87lnop6G9 — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) August 5, 2022

The flavours included in the recall are Belgian Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Pralines and Cream, and Duo Belgian Chocolate and Strawberry Crunch.

They were for sale in major Irish supermarkets including Tesco, Dunnes and SuperValu.

The batches of Haagen-Dazs ice cream affected by the recall. Photo: FSAI

Last month, a separate alert was issued for tubs of Haagen-Dazs Vanilla weighing 460ml and Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Collection packs of 4x95ml for the same reason.

The notice includes all best before dates up to and including May 21, 2023.

Tesco is recalling a batch of their Free From Digestive Biscuits amid fears it could contain small metal pieces.

The affected packs are 160g and have a best before end date of March 2023.

A batch of Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie has been pulled from shelves in Tesco, SuperValu, and Dunnes Stores due to the possible presence of plastic.

The affected product is 425g and has batch code L079T, with time code between 06:00 - 08:22, and a best before date of 09/2023.

And a batch of Mars Bounty Ice Cream Bars has been recalled due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide.

“Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide in contaminated food over a long period of time. Therefore, exposure to ethylene oxide needs to be minimised,” an FSAI spokesperson said.

The affected bars weigh 51.6g, have the batch code 037C3DOE02, and have the best before date 31/08/22.

A batch of Hao Hao Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles has been recalled for the same reason, with the affected product having the batch code SG B6 and best before date 18/09/2022.

Various batches of tortilla chips sold in various Irish shops have been recalled due to the possible presence of Tropane Alkaloids.

The tortilla chips included in the recall. Photo: FSAI

A FSAI spokesperson explained: "Tropane alkaloids are naturally occurring toxins which are present in certain plant species. Adverse effects in humans can include changes in heart rate, decreased salivary and sweat secretion, pupil dilation, dizziness, headache, and nausea.

"Contamination of food can occur if parts (mostly seeds) of tropane alkaloid-containing plant species are unintentionally harvested with agricultural crops."

Meadow Park Eggs is recalling the batches of its six Free Range Duck Eggs due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

The recall includes all best before dates up to and including 08/08/2022.

The FSAI has also issued a recall notice on Roma’s Formaggio Da Pasta cheese powder due to the potential presence of mould.

#FoodAlert Recall of batches of Meadow Park Free Range Duck Eggs due to the possible presence of Salmonella. For more on this alert, see: https://t.co/jZ0EZtiCxx. pic.twitter.com/d6F2RvMeUM — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) August 4, 2022

The impacted batch is in a pack size of 80g with the best before date 05/05/2023.

Aldi is recalling a batch of The Foodie Market Milled Brown Flaxseed due to detection of Salmonella Typhimurium.

The affected product has a batch code of L131315 and best before date of end of January 2023.

And a batch of frozen Jona Red Tilapia Fish, which is sourced from Vietnam and sold in Ireland, is being recalled due to the presence of two unauthorised substances.

An FSAI spokesperson explained: "Malachite green is an unauthorised veterinary medicine which is not permitted in foods in the EU.

“This substance can be broken down to form leucomalachite green. Malachite green was previously used in some countries to treat parasites and fungal and bacterial infections.

“Although in breach of the Reference Point for Action, the fish in question does not pose an acute risk to health, but there may be an increased risk if there is continued consumption over a long period."

The affected batch has the “lot number” VN/472/IV/169 and best before date of 17/09/2023.