Ian Bailey claims ‘two fat ladies’ heckled him at poetry reading

The one-time chief suspect for the murder of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier said that his evening at the West Cork Literary Festival was “spoiled” by the two women.

Ian Bailey has claimed that that he was “heckled” by “two fat ladies” at a Cork literary festival over the weekend.

He had been attending a talk at a Bantry hotel on Saturday night, which was hosted by author Colm Toibin, when he claims the incident unfolded.

After Toibin’s talk on Irish fiction, the festival hosted an open mic opportunity for attendees to recite poetry or tell stories.

Bailey claims that he was taunted by the women while he was onstage and said that the pair were escorted out of the venue by hotel security.

Taking to social media afterwards, the former journalist said: “After [Toibin’s] most entertaining talk there was poetry and storytelling... only spoiled for a moment by two fat ladies who heckled me a bit before being ejected by hotel security...

“Is feidir linn... and of course yes we an and yes we will,” he added.

However, neither the hotel hosting the event nor the organisers of the West Cork Literary Festival could confirm that Bailey was heckled.

A spokesperson for the festival said that they have not been made aware of any disruptions during yesterday’s event.

“We haven’t been aware of any disturbance. Nothing has been brought to our attention anyway. I don’t know regarding any protest or anything like that. I’m not aware of anything like that,” she told sundayworld.com.

She added that while Bailey does “live locally”, he was not specifically invited to attend the festival.

“Colm Toibin had his own event yesterday. He was entitled and invited by the festival to be a part of it.

“But the open mic is all welcome. We have no control of who attends. It basically gives the opportunity to anyone to attend and they get about 3 or 4 minutes to speak their poetry or readings. But they’re not specifically invited to attend.”

It comes after gardaí announced that they will now conduct a “full review” into the horrific killing of the Frenchwoman just before Christmas in 1996 in west Cork.

Sophie (39) was battered to death with a stone and breeze block on the night of December 22, 1996, at her holiday home in Toormore, near Schull in Co. Cork.

“Following a review by Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of this case,” a Garda spokesman said.

“On the finalisation of this review, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone who may have any information on this crime to contact the Garda investigation team at Bantry Garda Station 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111,” he added.