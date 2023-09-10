Ian Bailey (66) in hospital after double heart attack – ‘I am very ill’

The 66 year old, a suspect in the 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39), said he feared that the stress of being wrongly associated with the crime for 26 years had finally taken its toll

Ian Bailey vowed that "there is life in the old dog yet" as he confirmed he had suffered two suspected heart attacks and was being treated in the cardiac unit of a Cork hospital.

The 66 year old, a suspect in the 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39), said he feared that the stress of being wrongly associated with the crime for 26 years had finally taken its toll on his health.

"My life has been a torture over recent years - I honestly don't know how I endured it. It felt at times like I was being bonfired," he said.

"I suppose all of this has to catch up on my health."

But the Manchester-born poet and freelance journalist said he was "overwhelmed" with the care he had received in Bantry General Hospital - and was hopeful of making a full recovery once he is able to undergo treatment.

"But I feel like I am running on 25pc power at the moment," he said.

"I am very ill and fear I am running out of time. The doctors have not been able to operate because of existing health issues I have."

"I have some kind of heart issue but at the moment they can’t put stents in. I just want people to know that if I don’t pull through, I am an innocent man and did not kill Sophie.”

Mr Bailey said he had not felt well for some time.

He had completed a podcast biography over the spring and summer as well as doing a virtual poetry performance for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The poet was working on other projects when, last weekend, he suddenly fell ill with severe chest pains.

"I took a heart attack on Sunday and then Monday and was initially treated in Bantry hospital. The care I have received in both hospitals (Cork University Hospital) has been outstanding,” he said.

"I feel really weak at the moment and do not know what the future holds. The medical team is doing their best for me and I really appreciate it. Each and everyone of them are stars. I have been overwhelmed with support.

"I had been suffering from extreme stress and anxiety for weeks now caused by the whole Sophie case plus the prospect of being kicked out of my home."

"There is nothing worse than being accused of something you did not do. The pressure of losing your home and homelessness is also very very difficult to deal with."

"I did not feel well at all and then it all came to a head. I felt very weak and felt like I was going to die. Thankfully I got to the hospital in time and they were able to treat me."

Mr Bailey - who is also a law graduate - has successfully fought extradition to France three times since 2010 over the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39). He has consistently protested his innocence in relation to the December 23, 1996, killing of the French mother of one at her west Cork holiday home. Mr Bailey was twice arrested by gardaí in relation to the investigation in 1997 and 1998 but was released without charge on both occasions. The Director of Public Prosecutions ruled that he did not have a case to answer. But he was convicted in absentia by a French court of the killing in 2019 - despite repeatedly claiming that attempts were made to frame him for the crime. The French court imposed a 25-year prison term. The poet, formerly of Liscaha, Schull, Co Cork, but currently living in Bantry, described the Paris proceedings as "a farce" and "a show trial”.