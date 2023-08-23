‘I was among the athletes who took part in the tragic Youghal Iron Man – it was horrendous’

I welcome the myriad investigations into the running of the event

I was among the athletes who took part in the tragic 70.3 Iron Man race in Cork over the weekend.

On completion of the race I was devastated to hear two men died during the swim section. I would like to offer my sincere condolences to their families. Everything else about the event pales into insignificance in light of that news.

I welcome the myriad investigations into the running of the event.

This was my third 70.3 distance event and last year I actually completed the same event in Youghal.

With that in mind I was familiar with the proposed course layout. The conditions in 2022 were completely different, calm seas and blistering sunshine. I got into the water in Youghal about 7.30am on Sunday after a delayed start of approximately an hour.

During that time the course changed many times, moving rounding marks/buoys right up to the time we got into the water.

On entering the water we were instructed to swim towards an orange buoy situated to the right, into the wind and against the tide.

Most people were swept left. For starters you had to overcome huge waves, get beyond them first and make your approach to the buoy after that.

My approach to the huge waves was to turn my back to them and let them over my head.

Once through them, it was extremely difficult to make the buoy – they had advised us to aim for the island, to keep right but you were being pulled left. There was pure chaos and pandemonium at that buoy and all I could see was one paddleboard and a small boat on standby some distance off the mark.

People were congregating at the mark, getting pushed behind or into the orange buoy, not making it around and having to have a second and third time at it.

It was an exhausting and frightening experience. I gave myself a good talking to, kept calm and reminded myself that I was in a wetsuit and had that extra buoyancy to support me.

I got around that mark eventually but was kicked, elbowed, grabbed by the feet and pushed under water in the process. It was every person for themselves at that mark – the focus on survival.

I took on a lot of water during that time but managed to remain calm and maintain confidence in my ability to get around.

Once around the mark, really exhausted, I knew I could swim for home because the tide was now behind me and pushing me home.

When I eventually got to the swim finish and dry land, I felt very tired and emotional, but I kept it together as I had the cycle and the run to get through.

My watch tells me I swam 1.7km.

I am told from those onshore that sometime later during the 70.3 Ironman they changed the course again, instructing people not to take the orange buoy but to go for the yellow buoy with Ironman logo placed much farther left and to leave that to left.

That was a better and shorter course as you were not fighting the tide or current but the enormous breaking waves were still hugely problematic for many.

In summary – it was horrendous.

Video shows swimming conditions at Youghal Ironman over weekend

There were other options open to the organisers – they certainly could have moved the swim in inshore or cancelled it outright. It was their call.

As I approached the start my own gut instinct was that it would be called off – the sea was very angry and if I had seen seas like that in Dollymount or Seapoint where I did most of my open sea swimming I would never have got in the water.

Most triathletes do most their training in a pool and some training in open water.

Rightly or wrongly participants depend on the organisers to make these calls on race day, putting the safety of participants first and foremost.

I know we all have personal responsibility and do our own risk assessment but at that point on race day I never thought about not doing the event as I put my trust in the organisers to only run a race if it was safe to do so.

How do I feel now a couple of days on from the event?

I feel conflicted because if we as participants expressed our concerns more vocally on the day would it have gone ahead?

Overwhelmingly, I am annoyed at the organisers of the event and I think they have many questions to answer.

These include:

l Why did it go ahead when Triathlon Ireland, the governing body for the sport, said it shouldn’t? Was it about money?

l How could it go ahead when Triathlon Ireland said it shouldn’t?

l Who calls it and is this something that needs to be reviewed?

l Was the event insured, given Triathlon Ireland did not give its consent for the event to go ahead and our race licences were with Triathlon Ireland?