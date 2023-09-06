‘I should be with my students’ – Enoch Burke at Wilson’s Hospital as school bids to send him back to jail

Sacked teacher Enoch Burke has vowed to attend court on Friday to “defend my name” in the face of a bid by Wilson’s Hospital School to have him jailed again.

The Westmeath school has made an application to have Mr Burke returned to prison for continuous contempt of court by turning up at his former employer every day.

Speaking as he arrived again at the school this morning, Mr Burke said the move by the school was an effort to “strip me of my constitutional rights”.

“That the board of management would go to court to try force me to accept transgenderism, and that they would be using the courts to do that, and that the courts indeed would countenance that, I think is a disgraceful thing for our country,” he told Independent.ie.

“I’ve done nothing wrong. I’m 100pc right. This is my workplace. I have a religious belief and I have the right to exercise that. I did exercise that. That’s a constitutionally protected right.”

As he spoke at the school gates, several cars beeped their horns as they drove into the school grounds.

“It’s a disgraceful state when we’re at this stage now in our country where this can happen, where you can be denied your belief and you can be dragged into court in this fashion. This is my workplace. This has been going on for more than a year. I have a right to be here. This is my school. This is my job,” he said.

When told that the courts ruled the school is no longer his workplace, and that he had been dismissed from his role, Mr Burke said every citizen has the right to their religious belief and that he continues to believe that his suspension was “manifestly unlawful”.

“It was clearly unlawful. A child would be able to figure that out,” he said.

He added that it is his belief that teachers in this country are being “forced to [accept] an ideology of transgenderism”.

“It is a desperate state our country is in that I would be dragged into court in another attempt now to try and force me to do that,” Mr Burke added.

Asked if he was prepared to go to prison again over his beliefs, Mr Burke said the action (imprisoning him) is a “despicable proposal”.

“That is the horrific state that we are in now that you can even be asking me that question. I’ve done a good job here in this school. I’m a teacher of German and history. I stood up for my rights. I expressed them like every citizen in this country has a right to do,” he said.

Asked if he will attend court on Friday, as requested, or continue to come to the school, Mr Burke said he believes in law and order and believes in justice.

“Our prisons are overflowing now,” he said. “We have more crime in our country than we ever had. There were a few hundred people in prison in the ’80s, now there are thousands and thousands.

“I believe in law and order. I go to court to defend my name, and when a despicable proposal is being made by the school, I go to court to defend my name.

“It’s disgraceful that we should be brought to this position by this country. I should be in my classroom on Friday, I should have my timetable, I should be back with my students. That’s where I should be on Friday.”