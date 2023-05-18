‘I know what it's like not to be the popular kid in school’ - Taoiseach responds to Navan incident

‘Ultimately I was the brown guy with a funny name who a lot of people suspected might be gay’

A still from the viral video showing the attack on the boy in Navan

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made an emotional appeal to those who have a hard time in school following an incident in Navan in which a teenage boy was attacked by fellow students – telling them “it gets better”.

He said today he “would have some insight into what it's like not to be the popular kid in school”.

The attack involved a teenage schoolboy who suffered serious facial injuries in an assault by fellow students.

A video of the attack, which happened in the Navan, Co Meath, has gone viral on social media.

Asked today whether he had a personal response to the incident, the Taoiseach said: “I grew up in 1980s/1990s Ireland."

"I had a great childhood – but ultimately I was the brown guy with a funny name who a lot of people suspected might be gay.

“All I’d say to the young man that was in that video… I really feel for him.”

Mr Varadkar said he hoped those who “had a hard time in school” or were struggling would learn that “life does get better.”

“You get to go to college, you get to spend time with people who are much more like you,” he said.

He said social media should not be “scapegoated” over the assault of the teenage schoolboy by fellow students in Navan.

Gardaí have requested people to “refrain from sharing it” out of respect for the victim.

The Taoiseach told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One that social media companies had “a significant role to play” in monitoring such content and “cancelling the accounts of people who post and repost things like this”.

He said social media companies were not the only ones answerable for the content, but the parents of those involved must also take responsibility.

The Taoiseach also noted the number of “bystanders” to the situation who did not intervene.

Earlier today, Justice Minister Simon Harris said the attack that took place in Navan was “unacceptable” and “should not happen to any person”.

A spokesperson for Mr Harris confirmed the minister has spoken to the teenager’s family last night.

"The minister shared his horror at the very brutal attack the young man endured.

"There is ongoing Garda investigation under way. However, it is clear the young man suffered significant injuries from a co-ordinated attack.

"That is unacceptable and should not happen to any person.”

Gardaí are investigating the assault, which occurred on Monday about 2:30pm.

The students’ school has initiated “significant disciplinary procedures” arising from the attack.

The attack did not happen on school grounds, but occurred as the teenager was walking across a nearby green.

"A male juvenile later attended Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he received treatment for serious facial injuries,” the Garda Press Office stated.

"An Garda Síochána is aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and, out of respect for the victim, has requested that people refrain from sharing it.”

Gardaí are appealing to any person with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930.

The school attended by the students, Beaufort College, Navan, can be identified by the uniform worn by those involved in the incident.

The co-educational, multi-denominational school has about 790 pupils.

Independent.ie sought to contact Beaufort College for comment.

Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB), the school’s patron body, said it had advised the school to refer all queries to it.

LMETB said it was “aware of an alleged incident which occurred in Navan on Monday last".

LMETB spokesperson Brian Murphy said later that “significant disciplinary procedures have been initiated at school level and we await the outcome of due process”.

The Taoiseach has also described the incident as “horrific”.

He added: “I really want to send my solidarity out to the person who was harmed and injured in this way.

“I would say to them that life does get better. It is very sad that people experience violence and bullying in school, but life does get better and I’d say not to give up.”