‘I feel like a massive load has been lifted’ – Rockwell College abuse survivor

Derek McCarthy (58) was abused dozens of times by three priests and a lay person when he was a student

A man who suffered horrific sexual abuse at Rockwell College in Co Tipperary has said he “feels vindicated” after the Spiritan congregation agreed to settle his claim.

Derek McCarthy (58) was abused dozens of times by three priests and a lay person when he was a student at the boarding school in the late 1970s.

The abuse became so extreme that he once threw himself in front of a car near his home in Clondalkin, Dublin, so he wouldn’t have to go back to school.

For years, Mr McCarthy never spoke about what happened at Rockwell. As a joint US-Irish citizen, he moved to America when he was 18 to join the Air Force and attempted to start a new life.

He didn’t return to Ireland until 20 years later. It would be nearly another two decades before he finally shared his harrowing experience.

Last week – four years after initiating legal action over what happened to him – the Spiritan congregation settled his abuse claim.

“No amount of money can ever take back what happened to me, but it feels important that they have finally acknowledged that it did [happen],” he told the Irish Independent.

“While they did acknowledge it, I got no formal apology. It’s the people who did this to me who needed to apologise, but some of them are dead. I don’t see the point in an apology from people who had nothing to do with it.”

Abuse survivor Derek McCarthy tells of harrowing experiences in Tipperary boarding school

After more than two years of enduring abuse, he ran out of the gates of Rockwell one night and hitchhiked his way to Naas, Co Kildare.

He got to a pay phone and told his father what had been happening.

When his family approached the school, they denied the allegations, describing Mr McCarthy as a “sick boy”.

“This claim was never about the money, it was about a young boy’s story being believed,” he said.

“I finally feel as though I’ve been vindicated and can move on with my life.”

The settlement meeting took place at the Four Courts in Dublin.

His lawyers met with representatives of the Spiritan congregation, and the talks “went on for hours”.

“It was a bartering system. It felt like a horse trade,” he said.

“We were there all day and they were going back and forth, back and forth. Eventually they agreed on a figure. They also agreed to cover my legal expenses.

“It’s only been a few days since it happened, but already my wife has noticed a change in me. I feel like a massive load has been lifted.

“It has brought me one giant step closer to healing. I may follow up with some light psychology conversations with someone in the US, but I feel good. I’m a better human being to be around, I’m not on edge anymore.

“I want to be an advocate for people like me. I know I’m one of the lucky ones. I had a good support system, but I think my job now is to carry on with my life, but not to forget what I’ve been through. I want to be positive for those who have also been through it and encourage them to speak up.”

Mr McCarthy said the settlement talks were both emotional and difficult, as he had to recall some of the abuse he suffered at the Spiritan-run school. He was first sexually abused by a priest when he was just 13.

One priest, who was his tutor, introduced a game as part of the lesson which involved Mr McCarthy having to remove an item of clothing any time he got a question wrong. Then he would sexually abuse him.

Another priest used to beat him with a drumstick while he was naked and then force him to perform sex acts.

More than 400 victims have come forward with allegations of abuse against 78 Spiritan priests.

The majority of these allegations concern abuse at schools connected to the Spiritans.

The congregation declined to comment on Mr McCarthy’s case.

After years of avoiding returning to Ireland due to the pain he suffered, he now comes home every year.

He has three children, coaches a football team in the US and has carved out a successful career.

In August, he is due to fly home again to celebrate his mother’s 90th birthday.

“I’ve rediscovered my love of Ireland,” he said.

“They robbed me of my home because of what they did. But now I love coming back here and meeting up with old friends and my family. I want my ashes to be scattered here.”

After sharing his story in January, other people who experienced abuse at Spiritan-run schools got in contact.

“The amount of people this happened to, it’s unbelievable. I don’t think the Catholic Church should be allowed to be involved in education for any kids after what went on here.

“So many lives were ruined. I’m one of the lucky ones as a survivor, but there are many who didn’t make it out.”