‘I don’t want anyone tormenting me, I want peace’ – life in Ireland’s oldest Traveller site

Labre Park, home to Senator Eileen Flynn, has long been plagued by stigma and prejudice

A Traveller all his life, Paddy only ever rests here — in his makeshift workshop at Labre Park, off the Kylemore Road in Dublin, Ireland’s oldest Traveller housing development.

There are all kinds of bits and pieces piled up on shelves or along the floor — a framed photograph of the Virgin Mary found in a skip, an old pram that he restored, colourful lamps, and a radio sat in the corner.

“Sometimes I suffer from mental health problems and I come in here,” he says. “If I am not in good spirits I come here to get away from everyone. I’ll light the stove and make a cup of tea. I turn on the radio and fix a few things, but I don’t want anyone tormenting me, I want peace.”

A sign above his head reads “Home is a Happy Place”. For Paddy and his neighbours, this is not just their happy place, it is their only place.

But it comes at a cost.

Earlier this month Senator Eileen Flynn told how a taxi she caught in the city centre refused to take her to her house in the Ballyfermot halting site.

Senator Eileen Flynn exposes discrimination faced by Travellers

“That is nothing new,” says Paddy, Flynn’s cousin and neighbour. “But at the moment the discrimination that is facing Travellers feels like it is the worst ever.”

He cites the prevalence of racism in Ireland and says even ordering a takeaway meal for delivery is difficult.

“When they ask for the address, they say they can’t deliver, or they tell you to meet them along the roadside instead.”

Taking refuge in his workshop, he says he yearns for “the day when all people, regardless of their background, are treated as equals”.

“I thought we were living in modern Ireland, we felt like the shield was coming off, like we were all equal. We don’t feel like that now. We all need to be treated as one. The Traveller is more Irish than the majority of people in Ireland.”​

Inequality, he says, is also prevalent at Labre Park, which was the first-purpose-built local authority Traveller scheme. Many of the caravans sit on uneven ground — and next to Paddy’s, which is one of 20 caravans on the site, is the remains of a fire that was not cleaned up.

“That is a caravan that went on fire and as you can see, there is a bit of everything,” he says, pointing to a burnt washing machine, bicycles, lawnmowers and bottles.

“If kids walk into the caravan in that, her mat is ruined,” he says, turning to his wife Mary.

A burnt site at Labre Park. Photo: Mark Condren

For her, there is still a “struggle” for acceptance.

“Sometimes you go to the shops and you could have a group of security following you up and down because you are a Traveller. I am scared.”

She says worrying about the safety of her and her family keeps her up at night.

“My kids are facing discrimination right now,” she says. She points at her son Isaac, who is nine.

“Tell him what it is like for you,” Mary asks her son.

“It is not very nice,” he replies. “I feel bad because my friends can go into certain places for food — and I can’t, because I’m a Traveller. I just want to eat with my friends.”

Senator Flynn, the first Traveller to become a member of the Oireachtas, speaks of “systematic racism and discrimination” and wants the State “to recognise the Travellers as an indigenous community”.

“I want them to apologise for all the wrongdoing that they did to us, such as the segregation.

“This Government continues to fail the Traveller community and it needs to recognise that how they treat us is wrong. What happened the other week set me back, big time.”

Her twin sister Sally says Labre Park, where she lives too, has long been plagued by stigma and prejudice. The two sisters are the youngest of nine children born and reared here.

“Prejudice is a pre-judgment; racism is you don’t want a Traveller living beside you,” she says.

“There is a huge difference between the two, but that stigma has become normalised. Eileen and I have seen it our entire lives.”

Sally says many of her neighbours suffer from mental health problems, and blames the discrimination that “we face every day”.

“The mental health issues are among the worst we have seen. Suicide is a big issue here, too, with many of our neighbours losing their lives.

“Travellers are no different to anyone else, we have the same challenges as well.”

As I am leaving Labre Park I meet Tommy, who keeps horses in a field nearby. He says discrimination is the biggest problem for Travellers today and believes things “have to change, because it is a joke right now”.

“What happened to Eileen happens to us all. Something needs to be done.”