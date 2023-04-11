‘I can’t wake them’ – witness describes Galway crash that claimed two young lives

“It went head-on into the tree. The tree didn’t even move,” a witness said through her tears

The scene of the tragic road incident that claimed the lives of two teenagers in the early hours of yesterday. Photo: Pat Ryan

People leave flowers at the scene on the L6127 in Headford, where two teenagers lost their lives

A woman who raised the alarm after a horror road crash that claimed the lives of two teens and seriously injured two others has described the desperate scene of panic and sadness.

Lucas Joyce (15) and Kirsty Bohan (14) were killed following the collision on the N84 between Galway and Castlebar in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Two other teens – a boy aged 13 and a girl aged 14 – survived the crash, with the girl understood to be in a serious condition in hospital.

The tragedy occurred around 5.45am when the car they were travelling in veered into a ditch and spun out of control, hitting a tree on the N84 in the Pollacullaire area of Headford.

A nearby neighbour who raised the alarm, described how she was awoken in the early hours of the morning by a loud bang outside her house.

“At first I didn’t know what it was, I thought someone was at the back of our house, but then I heard a young lad shouting ‘I can’t wake them up’.

“I pulled on my dressing gown and ran out and saw the car crashed into the tree across the road,” the woman told the Irish Independent.

“A boy was out of the car at that stage and shouting. He was in shock, the poor lad. I rang the emergency services and I ran over and I was trying to help as best I could.

“I was trying to get the pulse of the young lad in the front and a girl in the back, but there was nothing. There was another girl in the back and she was crying. It was just an awful thing. It was so sad.”

The local woman said it appeared the car had come up over a crest in the road and ran along the top of a bank where there is a slight bend to the right on the narrow country road.

“It went head-on into the tree. The tree didn’t even move,” she said through her tears.

“There’s been two accidents on this bit of road before. It’s a dangerous stretch.”

It is understood the car involved in the tragedy belongs to a relative of one of the teens.

A distraught relative of one of the deceased, who had become worried after they realised they were missing from home, came upon the scene after emergency services arrived.

Yesterday afternoon and evening, after the garda forensic collision investigators had left the scene and as the road reopened, locals began gathering at the scene and leaving flowers and comforting each other.

All four teenagers are students at Presentation College in Headford.

Fine Gael councillor for Headford, Andrew Reddington, said a “dark cloud” had descended over the area as the community mourns two children.

He told the Irish Independent: “We are all thinking of the two families who have lost their beloved children. A dark cloud has descended on the entire community of Headford.

“Everyone is thinking of the families of the young people who died this morning and we are praying for those who are in the hospital.

“We will come together as a community to support the families, but we ask that everyone respect the families who are grieving the loss of their children.”

Chairperson of the school’s board of management, Cllr Mary Hoade, said the town has been left in shock by the accident.

She said the school’s board of management is meeting to implement a critical incident plan.

This will involve the provision of psychological and emotional care to the friends and classmates of the deceased and injured over the coming days. Supports will also be offered when classes resume after the Easter break next week.

“I am just on my way into the school as the critical incident plan is being implemented. The area is shocked and deeply saddened by the accident,” she said.

“It is dreadful what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. It is unbelievable.”