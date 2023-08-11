Hurler Dillon Quirke remembered in Tipperary on first anniversary of tragic death

Mr. Quirke collapsed during a game in Semple Stadium last year.

Tragic Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke was honoured over the weekend in Tipperary as his first anniversary mass took place in the playing grounds which have been re-named after him.

The 24-year-old collapsed during a game in Semple Stadium last August, was stretchered off the field shortly afterwards and sadly died.

His club pitches in Clonoulty were officially re-named on Saturday where the president of the GAA was in attendance.

Hurling manager Liam Cahill spoke about how Dillon will always be part of the team and will always be a source of inspiration to the entire squad of players and management alike.

A plaque was unveiled by Larry McCarthy of the GAA in Dillon’s to honour Quirke and the event.

“A sad occasion but a great occasion and the community came out in droves this evening not just from here. It has been a very quick year but I’m sure it hasn’t been a quick year for the family,” Larry said.

The creation of the Dillon Quirke Foundation has helped build a positive out of such a terrible tragedy:

“The foundation was set up in honour of our beloved Dillon who collapsed during a hurling match and died of SADS on the 5th of August 2022 in Semple Stadium Thurles.

Dillon's family

“Sudden adult death syndrome (SADS) takes 100 young lives in Ireland every year. With your help, our aim is to raise awareness and save lives by screening every GAA player both male and female from the age of 12 upwards,” the Foundation’s website says.

Larry McCarthy was very impressed with the efforts of Dillon’s relatives to help others.

“Kudos to the Quirke family for pushing forward with this idea. Sometimes out of tragedy great things evolve and grow. This is an example of that. All credit to the family for allowing Dillon’s name to be memorialised through the Foundation,” said the GAA President.

Poems were read and songs were sung at the special event.

Dillon's uncle, Andrew Fryday, chairman of Clonoulty-Rossmore, previously spoke about his nephew to RTÉ:

"He was a pure gentleman, a lovely, lovely young man who had anything you’d want in a hurler. A fine, big strong man. Fit and able - a leader on the field. He was captain of our club team, he led from the front.”