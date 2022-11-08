Hundreds of high-vis jackets handed out to asylum seekers in Dundalk over safety fears

‘It's an ongoing problem with the asylum seekers walking into town and people not being able to see them on the road’

More than 200 high-vis jackets have been handed out to asylum seekers staying at the former Carnbeg Hotel on the outskirts of Dundalk over fears for their safety.

The Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan, provided the jackets to the operators of the Direct Provision Centre, in order to allow the residents to walk into town safely.

The issue had been raised by Cllr John Reilly who told local radio station LMFM News why he contacted the Minister.

“The darker nights are here, the shorter evenings and it's an ongoing problem with the asylum seekers walking into town and people not being able to see them on the road,” he said.

“I've had several complaints about near misses so this is welcome news but of course the construction of a footpath would be obviously far more appropriate.”

In an earlier Facebook post, the councillor added that pedestrian safety on the Armagh Road is an issue that needs urgent action.

“Without a footpath at the entrance to the hotel pedestrians are being put in very significant danger,” he said.