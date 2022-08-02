Hundreds of fines issued over bank holiday as gardai crack down on speeders
Almost 500 drivers were caught speeding over the bank holiday weekend, gardaí have revealed.
An Garda Síochána’s road safety partners GoSafe monitored around 104,922 vehicles throughout the country over the August bank holiday weekend and detected 484 motorists driving over the speed limit.
The highest speed detected was on the M8 in Ballinglanna, north Kilworth, Co Cork, which saw a driver speeding at 188km/h in a 120km/h zone.
Also in Cork, a driver on the N8 in Ballymartin, Blarney was detected driving almost 70km/h above the speed limit, while in Cloongad, Riverstown, Sligo, the highest speed recorded was 111km/h on a road where the speed limit was 80km/h.
Motorists were also found to be speeding at 87km/h on a 60km/h road in Lifford Common, Lifford, Donegal and a 50km/h road in Baile an Phoill, Galway.
The offenders will be issued with Fixed Charge Notice.
