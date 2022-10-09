Hundreds gather for vigil for victims of Creeslough explosion
Hundreds of people have attended a vigil in memory of the 10 people who lost their lives in the explosion at the service station in Cresslough, Co Donegal.
The vigil was held in the town of Milford, half an hour's drive from the scene of the tragedy.
It is the first of almost 20 vigils due to be held across Co Donegal on Sunday.
During the vigil in Milford, prayers were said and music was played, including a song called Creeslough, written and played by a local musician.
Parish priest Father Stephen Gorman read a statement sent on behalf of Pope Francis, expressing his sadness at the tragic loss of life and sending his condolences to the people of Ireland.
Parents hugged their children and people carried candles at a vigil for those affected by the explosion.
At the end of the vigil the crowd sang the hymn A Mhuire Mhathair.
Hot drinks and biscuits were handed out afterwards, as people gathered to process the news in the aftermath of the tragedy.
A statement sent by a representative of Pope Francis to Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.
“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of almighty god, His Holiness implores the divine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss.
“As a pledge of strength and peace in the lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people of Ireland.”
