Hundreds caught speeding and driving intoxicated over bank holiday weekend

Between Saturday morning to Monday morning, one person has been killed on Irish roads, bringing the total number of fatalities this year to 103.

Speed vans have been rolled out across the country over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: GardaTraffic/Twitter

Almost 650 motorists have been caught speeding over the bank holiday weekend so far, according to new garda figures.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are asking motorists to stay safe on the roads as bank holiday weekend periods are generally one of the busiest times on Irish roads and also when road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious crash.

A dedicated garda enforcement operation is in place over the weekend until 7am on Wednesday.

Gardaí have been taking to Twitter over the weekend to share updates on driving offences and accidents – including deaths, speeding incidents, and drunk driving.

In the same period, 106 people were detected driving “under the influence of an intoxicant”.

Meanwhile, some 142,334 vehicles had their speed checked on the roads, with 645 of these caught speeding.

Gardaí also revealed the highest speeders, including one person driving 88km/h in a 50km/h zone while another was driving at almost twice the speed limit at 112km/h in a 60km/h zone.

One motorist was caught speeding at 120km/h in an 80km/h zone, while another was zooming through a 100km/h at 166km/h.

“Whatever reason you're using the roads this weekend and whatever your mode of transport may be, we're appealing to you to stay safe on the roads,” a garda spokesperson tweeted.

“We are out helping to keep the roads safe and ask for your support by staying vigilant and avoiding risk”.

Prior to the bank holiday weekend, the RSA urged drivers to stay safe by slowing down, looking out for vulnerable road users, and taking breaks to avoid driver fatigue.

It also called on motorcyclists to always wear proper personal protection equipment and to ease off the throttle.

And people socialising were asked to leave their car at home and arrange alternative transport.

Most drink-driving offences occur the morning after, the road safety bosses said.

RSA CEO Sam Waide added that "no one wants further tragedy and heartbreak" on the roads this year.

"We know this bank holiday weekend is high risk, with 14 deaths in the last five years," he said.

"The roads will be very busy. My appeal is for all road users to share the road safely."