Hundreds attend funeral for beloved Kerry woman Miriam Burns (75) in Killarney
There was an extraordinary show of solidarity from the community today as hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of Miriam Burns.
Ms Burns’s body was found at her home in Ardshanavooly last Monday, and a Garda investigation into the 75-year-old’s death has since been upgraded to a murder inquiry.
Fr Kieran O’Brien led a prayer service St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney.
It has been been due to begin at 4pm but was delayed due to the number of mourners who wanted to attend - a queue stretching from the cathedral, out through its gates and along the road at Cathedral Place.
Mourners expressed their condolences to the Burns family at the top of the aisle.
They did so from shortly after 2pm, and the queue eventually petered out a few minutes before the service could begin at 4.55pm.
Fr O’Brien commented on the remarkable togetherness visible among all who came to say goodbye to Ms Burns and sympathise with those who loved her most.
“It’s wonderful to see so many people with us in the cathedral this afternoon,” he said.
“It has been a source of strength and consolation [to Miriam’s family] for the last three hours to see people – friends, neighbours, colleagues, parishioners – from all over Kerry come to the church.
Read more
“The silence that has hung over the town over the past week has been a statement in itself,” Fr O’Brien added.
Hundreds attended the service and Fr O’Brien commented that the crowd included many people from beyond Killarney’s town limits and the county bounds.
A picture of a smiling Ms Burns has circulated widely in the media since news of her death broke, and Fr O’Brien said this image “said a thousand words”, typical as it was of a happy person who always maintained a positive attitude, no matter what challenges life presented to her.
“Miriam’s light shone brightly in this town,” he said.
“The lady on the bike. Her daily trips to town. Ardshan [Ardshanavooly] is only five minutes from the town, but it took her so long to return back home. Miriam was never in a rush. Willing to chat, willing to meet people.
“They [her family] want this to be a celebration of her life…no matter what was going on in her life, she had a great and positive attitude.”
He described Miriam as a family person who always showed “unconditional love” for her four children.
“She was probably unaware of what she achieved and what she meant to people in this town.
"There is no doubt her memory will live on. She is loved.”
Before her coffin was carried away and Miriam brought to a private cremation ceremony, daughter Sharon spoke to the congregation of her mother, “a woman of substance, full of compassion and love”.
She commented on her strength of character, describing her as a “powerful” woman, and she thanked everyone who has supported the Burns family during the hardest week of their lives.
“We thank Killarney, Ardshan, everyone in Ireland who has honoured her,” she said.
Miriam’s wicker coffin was carried down the aisle and to an awaiting hearse as Mary Culloty O’Sullivan sang ‘Think of Me’.
“The way mom walked – or, indeed, cycled – through life was an example to us all,” Sharon added near the conclusion of her eulogy.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder