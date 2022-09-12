Hundreds attend candlelit vigil in Westmeath for Thelma (5) and Michael (2)
Seán McCárthaighIndependent.ie
The small Co Westmeath village of Multyfarnham came to a standstill on Sunday evening as local residents turned out in large numbers to support a family devastated by the tragic death of two small children in the area at the weekend.
Today's Headlines
Heartbreak | Hundreds attend candlelit vigil in Westmeath for Thelma (5) and Michael (2)
Tall-ented | Pat Spillane: I was surprised and delighted by my warm Tallaght GAA welcome
Grinning savage | Thug who bit pregnant partner in face and stranger in neck walks free after just two years
Ben Running Britain | Irishman takes on major run in aid of ill Roscommon boys and mental health charity
Water risk | Kids dice with death on top of 200ft Meath water tower in TikTok stunt
demonstration | Woman arrested after protester holds anti-monarchy sign in Edinburgh
That Girl Is A Cowboy | Una Healy channels ‘cowgirl vibes’ at Garth Brooks concert in Croke Park
Dog-gone it | Britain’s Prince Andrew and Sarah Duchess of York to take on Queen’s corgis
charged | Paedo priest who abused children for almost 20 years accused of breaching court order
‘Sleep little angels’ | Gardai probe arson lead after two kids die in horror car blaze in Westmeath