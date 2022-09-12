Heartbreak | 

Hundreds attend candlelit vigil in Westmeath for Thelma (5) and Michael (2)

Thelma (5) and her younger brother Michael (2) died as a result of injuries they sustained when the car they were in went on fire a short distance outside Multyfarnham at around 4pm on Friday.
Mourners make their way through Multyfarnham for a vigil for Lynn Egar's children Thelma (5) and Michael (2). Photo: Caroline Quinn

People gather for a vigil in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, to remember Thelma and Michael. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Seán McCárthaighIndependent.ie

The small Co Westmeath village of Multyfarnham came to a standstill on Sunday evening as local residents turned out in large numbers to support a family devastated by the tragic death of two small children in the area at the weekend.


