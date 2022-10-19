Huge sadness after sudden death of Wexford schoolgirl (15) following asthma attack

Ceili McInerney was attending an open evening last Thursday evening when she suffered the attack, leading to a rapid evacuation of the school

There is widespread sadness after the death of a 15-year-old girl following an asthma attack in Kilmuckridge last week.

Transition year student Ceili McInerney from Cluain Mhic Tire, The Ballagh was attending the Coláiste an Átha open evening last Thursday evening when she suffered the attack, leading to a rapid evacuation of the school.

Several community first responders were called to the scene to provide assistance, followed by gardaí, the ambulance service, and one unit of Wexford Fire Service. She was brought to Wexford General Hospital and was later transferred to Crumlin Hospital, where she passed away on Monday.

Emergency services arriving an Coláiste an Átha on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

At yesterday’s meeting of Gorey Municipal District Cllr Mary Farrell said: “As chairperson of Coláiste an Átha Board of Management and one of the first responders on the scene I would like to personally offer my sympathies to the family of Ceili McInerney, her teachers and fellow students.

“The whole school is completely shocked and personally it’s been a difficult few days for all involved.

“It’s a heartbreaking and tragic circumstance and my condolences go out to her family and to the teachers, students and whole school community. Our thoughts and prayers and with them and we will support them in any way we can.” she said.

An emotional tribute from Coláiste an Átha highlighted the kindness and sense of fun that Céilí was known for:

“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the passing of TY student Céilí McInerney this week. As a school we are devastated by the loss of such a beautiful soul. Our spirits were buoyed today listening to the many wonderful stories about her kindness, her fierce loyalty, her sense of fun and her sense of adventure. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

The entire Coláiste an Átha school community would like to offer our sincere condolences to Céilí’s family and friends at this sad time. She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her.

May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.”

Garda outside of Coláiaste an Átha on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Ceili’s remains will be reposing at her home on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. A celebration of her life will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. followed by cremation.

Ceili will forever be remembered and loved by her parents Carol and Ciaran and their partners Alan and Deborah, her loving brothers and sister Ciaran, Stephen, Shannan, Aaron, Ceidhlim and Cadán and their partners Cathy, Trinny and Anto, her nephew Jacob, her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.