Huge rock fall as cliff face collapses at beach in Dingle, Co Kerry

"It's very dangerous at the moment. It was the luck of God that nobody was walking or sitting on the path when the cliff collapsed.”

Kerry County Council is currently assessing the situation at a cliff face in Binn Bán, Dingle, the scene of a substantial rock collapse over the week-end.

The local authority explained to reporters that a walkway has been closed to members of the public after the frightening landslide. It is expected that the location will be “closed off for a number of days.”

Nobody was injured in the incident which happened on Sunday, footage of which has circulated online.

Local councillor Breandán Fitzgerald said there have been smaller cliff falls in the area in the past and that urgent action is required.

"It's the main beach used by the people of Dingle. Kerry County Council must act and do whatever is required to make this beach safe both for locals and tourists.

"The land on the cliff-top is privately owned and the landowner says he is willing to work with the council to make the place safe."

There were reportedly up to 20 swimmers, walkers and children on the beach at the time of the collapse.

A spokesperson for Kerry County Council said the walkway would remain closed pending a full assessment by engineers.

"That will happen over the coming days. Any such assessment has to have regard to any potential for further destabilisation and any possible risk to members of the public.

"It is not clear at this point how long the closure of this area to the public will be in place," said the spokesperson.