Huge 75ft fin whale washes up on Kerry beach

A colossal 75ft fin whale has been discovered after washing up on a beach in Kerry today.

UCC President John O'Halloran shared a series of photos online showing the mammoth creature lying on on Baile Uí Chuill Strand in Ballinskelligs.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) has confirmed that it is aware that the whale washed up on the beach and identified it as a male.

The whale was originally estimated to be around 60ft long, but following an examination by the IWDG, the animal was found to be a whopping 75ft (almost 23 metres) long.

Prof O'Halloran said it was devastating to see such a “magnificent” mammal washed up on the beach as he remarked on the whale's extraordinary size and beauty.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Sad to see this magnificent fin whale washed up at Boolakeel @Ballinskellig. Their size and beauty is extraordinary #wondersofthesea”.

The Fin Whale at Baile Uí Chuill strand in Ballinskelligs. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Stephanie Levesque, training officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, said it is not yet known what happened to the fin whale.

"It is a rare stranding, though there are one or two a year,” she told The Kerryman.

"There are no obvious markings as to why he died, and he had been dead some time, so it could be natural mortality a lot of the time. He died at sea and washed in,” she said.

Local marine expert Vincent Hyland said that the weather we have experienced led to the Fin Whale being washed up.

"There has nothing being coming ashore regarding minute life and then this weather the wind and the current led it to be brought in,” he said.

He said that he has seen the magnificent animals in the water including some about 100 miles off the Skellig coast.

"The are the second largest creature and the fastest whale species. I have seen them in the water and they pass you really fast.”

Fin whales are the second-longest species of cetacean on Earth after the blue whale, and the discovery in Kerry is very rare, with only one or two such sightings in Ireland every year.