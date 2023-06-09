HSE says ‘no patient data involved’ in latest cyber-attack

The HSE described the attack as ‘criminal in nature and international in scale’

The HSE has insisted that “no patient data was involved” after an external partner was targeted in a cyber-attack.

The health authority said an external partner, EY, was working with it on a project to automate part of its recruitment process, when it was alerted to a cyber-attack on a product they were using to support the work.

They described the attack as “criminal in nature and international in scale.”

In a statement the HSE said their teams together with EY worked closely over the last number of hours to determine the impact on HSE data.

“This analysis has determined that is it likely that information relating to no more than 20 individuals involved in recruitment processes was accessed,” the HSE said.

“The data on these recruitment panels is comprised of names, addresses, mobile number, place on the panel and more general information on the posts being recruited. Importantly no other personal identification data or financial data is included.

The HSE added that it is in contact with relevant authorities and is informing the Data Protection Commission while contact will be made shortly with those individuals whose data was accessed.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said any breach is regrettable but was a feature of international criminal activity in recent years.

“A number of significant facts are important here including no patient data was involved,” he said.

“The attack was not in the HSE ICT environment, there is no evidence as of yet of this data appearing on the dark web which is being monitored by EY and the exposure for the HSE appears to be quite small. We are actively keeping the matter under review.”

Last year a ransomware attack resulted in the HSE having to close down its IT services, causing widespread delays and the cancellation of appointments at hospitals across the country.

Thousands of patients and staff were told their personal information had been stolen and copied during the incident.