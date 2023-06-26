HSE recall two e-cigarette products which ‘pose a serious risk to public safety’

People who bought the affected products – Fantasi Ice Orange, batch code 201614188 and Fantasi Ice Remix Blackcurrant and Lemon, batch code 20506085 – are asked to stop using them and return them to the shop where they were bought.

Two e-cigarette products are being recalled after testing found they contained higher than permitted levels of nicotine which could “pose a serious risk to public safety”.

The HSE’s Environmental Health Service’s National Tobacco Control Office issued the RAPEX safety alert notice about the e-cigarette products saying they “pose a serious risk to public safety”.

The HSE has contacted all major Irish distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers and made them aware of this issue.

Dr Maurice Mulcahy, regional chief environmental health officer at the HSE, said: “As a precautionary measure, our message for the public is to check the Fantasi Ice products you may have against the two products involved in this alert.

"If you have any of these products, we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it.

Fantasi Ice Remix Blackcurrant and Lemon, batch code 20506085

“We are also asking retailers to stop selling the products listed and to contact the HSE with supplier traceability details.

"If retailers have sold or distributed any of the listed products, we want them to recall them by displaying a recall notice in a prominent position in their retail premises and on their website.”

The affected products were sampled and analysed by the HSE and found to have a nicotine concentration up to 25.3mg/ml.

The declared nicotine concentration on the packaging indicated a nicotine concentration of 20mg/ml or 2pc nicotine.

The Rapid Alert System RAPEX (Rapid Exchange of Information System) is an EU-wide means of alerting the public to consumer products that may pose a health risk.