HSE announces free at home test kits for Hepatitis C

The HSE’s National Hepatitis C Treatment programme announced this morning that it was rolling out the service, which will allow people to order a hepatitis C test online and carry out the finger prick test at home.

The test detects hepatitis C in people with no symptoms who may be at risk of infection from the fatal but curable disease.

Any adult aged over 18 who lives in Ireland can order a test to be delivered to their home by post. The HSE will ask for your name, mobile phone number, and address to do so.

Individuals then complete the tests and post the sample to the laboratory in a pre-paid envelope provided with the test kit.

Users will later receive their results by text or phone and those who require treatment will be referred to participating clinics or hospitals.

People should get tested for hepatitis C if they have ever shared needles or equipment to inject any type of drug, even if this only happened once; have ever shared equipment to snort or sniff drugs; have ever been in prison; have a tattoo, especially if they got it a long time ago or in a non-professional setting or in a prison; are from a country where Hepatitis C is common; or have ever received blood or blood products in another country where blood donations are not tested.

People should also get tested if they have ever had medical or dental treatment in a country where hepatitis C is common and infection control is poor; were born to a mother who had Hepatitis C at the time of their birth; have lived with someone with hepatitis C and there is a chance they may have passed it on; received an organ transplant in Ireland before 1992; or had sexual contact with an injecting drug user.

Men who take part in chemsex or have condomless, rough, or extreme sex with other men and men living with HIV who have sex with other men should also get tested for hepatitis C.

The National Hepatitis C Treatment Programme estimates that up to 3,000 people in Ireland may currently have the blood-borne virus, which infects the liver and if left untreated can cause serious and potentially life-threatening damage, leading to cirrhosis, possible liver failure and cancer – as well as a risk of spreading the disease to others.

However, treatment for hepatitis C is free and tablets are effective, with more than 95pc of people cured between 8 to 12 weeks, the HSE said.

The new home testing service, provided by SH:24, could help people unknowingly living with hepatitis C to get a “life-saving diagnosis and treatment” more quickly.

“One of our biggest challenges in getting people tested for Hepatitis C is that people can live without symptoms or feeling sick,” Professor Aiden McCormick, HSE Clinical Lead for the Hepatitis C Programme, said.

“This means a lot of people living with the virus don’t realise they have it. We’re calling on people to order this quick finger-prick test to find out whether you’ve been exposed to hepatitis C – it could save your life”.

Marie O’Grady, Programme Lead at the HSE National Hepatitis C Programme, added that the tests are significant in the HSE’s fight to eradicate hepatitis C by 2030.

“We need to urgently find those still living with an undiagnosed infection and support them to access treatment.

“With highly effective treatments available through the HSE, there is no reason for anyone to be living with the ill effects of hepatitis C,” she said

Anyone at risk of hepatitis C can order a test on www.hse.ie/hepc today, even if they don’t have any symptoms.