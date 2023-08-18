How Ryan Tubridy's comeback deal with RTÉ was pulled over his lack of contrition

RTÉ boss ended talks after former ‘Late Late Show’ presenter gave further views on hidden payments scandal

Ryan Tubridy was close to agreeing a new contract with RTÉ but remarks he made in a statement ultimately scuppered the deal. Photo: Steve Humphreys/file photo

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst said he was was ‘particularly disappointed’ that talks had ended over Ryan Tubridy’s return. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ryan Tubridy’s big comeback on a two-year contract was scuppered at the last minute by a statement RTÉ bosses viewed as “tone-deaf”.

Sources on both sides of the controversy say a new deal was all but signed and would have seen the presenter back on RTÉ Radio 1 on September 4.

It would have involved Tubridy repaying €150,000 he received from RTÉ as part of a deal involving car maker Renault.

His new salary would have been €170,000, meaning his first year back would be close to cost-neutral for the cash-strapped broadcaster. He would also have hosted a new podcast.

However, Tubridy’s decision to issue a statement suggesting he still believes the money linked to that special deal did not amount to a salary top-up infuriated station chiefs.

New director general Kevin Bakhurst, who personally led the RTÉ side in the negotiations and took part in a number of one-to-one meetings, phoned the presenter to tell him the offer of a contract was being pulled.

He (Tubridy) had what he wanted and threw it all away at the last minute

“I would say he was shocked and disappointed. It was a difficult conversation,” Bakhurst said afterwards.

He did not feel Tubridy had taken enough personal responsibility for the payments scandal that has engulfed RTÉ.

One RTÉ source told the Irish Independent that Tubridy’s statement welcoming this week’s Grant Thornton report into the controversy was “tone deaf” in a situation where all sides had agreed on “a fresh start”.

“He (Tubridy) had what he wanted and threw it all away at the last minute. Bakhurst gives people the benefit of the doubt, but don’t cross him,” the source said.

It is understood Tubridy did not give his ex-bosses notice of the statement.

RTÉ sought clarification about a line that read: “It is also clear that my actual income from RTÉ in 2020 and 2021 matches what was originally published as my earnings for those years, and RTÉ has not yet published its top-10 earner details for 2022.”

In response, RTÉ contacted Tubridy’s lawyer, demanding to know what he meant by this. They argued that the clearest way to state the money given to the presenter for those years was to include the €75,000 payments under the Renault deal.

RTÉ says that while Tubridy’s published earnings for 2020 amounted to €446,250, his actual earnings were €522,500. And in 2021, his published earnings were €440,000 but in reality RTÉ gave him €515,000.

However, Tubridy’s lawyers did not budge from their position that the official payroll figures were the correct ones.

Announcing his decision to end contract negotiations, Bakhurst told staff: “As I set about a programme of recovery from this crisis, it is imperative that all parties are aligned in one key respect: the misstatement of fees should never have happened, and the correct restatement of those fees is accepted by all.”

Ryan Tubridy not returning to RTÉ airwaves

While only in the job for a matter of weeks, the decision will no doubt be a defining moment in the Englishman’s tenure at Montrose.

He informed staff of the development shortly before 7.30pm yesterday, saying he entered talks with the former Late Late Show host in good faith.

We can’t afford to be questioning the facts that are out there

“I have decided not to continue with negotiations and, as such, there are no plans for Ryan to return to his presenting role with RTÉ at this time.”

Bakhurst confirmed that RTÉ and Tubridy had agreed “the fundamentals” of a deal, including the fee, duration and hours.

But it was the director general’s view that “between the parties, trust has broken down”.

He claimed the statement from Tubridy had “muddied the water somewhat” at a time when he was trying rebuild trust.

Asked on RTÉ’s Nine News whether it was “petty” to terminate the talks over one line in a statement, Bakhurst replied: “I’d like to think it’s not petty. I was particularly disappointed. We can’t afford to be questioning the facts that are out there.”

Tubridy has not yet commented on the collapse of the deal. He had expressed a strong desire to get back on air, describing RTÉ as his “home”.

The board of RTÉ simply noted the decision made by Bakhurst.

“The board supports the ongoing work of the director general and his interim leadership team,” they said.

The decision to drop the broadcaster’s biggest name leaves a hole in RTÉ Radio 1’s morning slot.

Comedian Oliver Callan has spent much of the summer filling in for the presenter, while another outside contractor, Brendan Courtney, is currently in the hot seat. However, a number of internal candidates are also thought to be interested in the position.

Names linked to the role have included GAA correspondent Marty Morrissey, Morning Ireland’s Rachel English, Rose of Tralee co-host Kathryn Thomas and Patrick Kielty.