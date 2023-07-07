How RTE could have saved a massive €4k if they went to Guineys for their flip-flops

Good discounts can be found on bulk purchases of flip-flops in Dublin.

Big spending broadcaster RTÉ could have saved approximately €4,000 if they had gone to Guineys for their lavish purchase of 200 pairs of flip-flops for their summer party.

In fact, that figure may have been higher seven years ago for the now notorious ‘agency and client’ soirée, hosted by the State sponsored body in 2016.

Yesterday, the Media Committee heard how a total of €4,956 was spent on 200 pairs of Havaianas flip flops which was paid for through a RTE barter account.

However, a shop worker in Guineys on North Earl Street in Dublin’s city centre told the Sunday World that RTE should have made big savings if they shopped around.

“Well if you were buying 200 flip-flops, Guineys would definitely offer you a deal to save money,” said staff member, Alma Siaulieue.

Guineys on North Earl Street

Ms Siaulieue, born and raised in Lithuania, could not contain her surprise when confronted with the realities of RTÉ’s off the charts spending of the people’s licence fees.

“Oh wow, I think that should be very, very good quality for this price. I mean, for flip-flops?

“I think they wouldn’t need another pair of shoes for the whole summer. If they are wearing those flip-flops maybe for three years then that is fine.

“Or for somebody who has lots and lots of money,” Alma laughed.

Guineys would have been a shrewd location for RTÉ’s money men to have taken a bus to if they wanted to save the public a few quid, rather than squandering €5K on Havaianas’ lavish Brazilian rubbers, as worn by Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani.

Good quality flip-flops

Ms Siaulieue gave a run down of some of the savings that can be made on flip-flops, just off O’Connell Street.

“So our flip flops cost €5.99 at the moment but if you were to spend €500 then we would offer a 10 per cent discount.

“If you spend €1,000, that discount would be 20 per cent,” Alma said.

If RTE’s celebrity-sandal wearing accountants had bought 200 of the beach shoes in Guineys, their expenditure would have been €958 and 40 cent.

In total, the national broadcaster would have saved a minimum of €3,997 and 60 cent on the capital’s north side. Ms Siaulieue offered further customer experience options.

“I think for a purchase such as this, you could speak with our manager who might possibly reduce the price further, to help out,” the garment expert added.

Better price

While searching for more flip-flop bargains in another shoe shop across the city, sundayworld.com were told by one manager, who did not want to be named – that the amount he was baffled at the amount of money spent.

“Those people would never come down here looking for a bargain.

"The whole country will be watching the Oireachtas next Tuesday, it’s going to be like the World Cup, or Saipan, all over again,” the manager said.

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly will next week attend two Oireachtas committees to discuss the non-disclosure of payments at RTÉ.

They will appear before the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at 11.30am on Tuesday. Later that day, at 3pm, they will appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee for three hours.

The discovery of barter accounts at RTÉ has been described as an "existential threat" to the national broadcaster, according to Labour Spokesperson, Marie Sherlock.