How hundreds of Irish have built houses, granny flats and cabins without permission

Many councils have taken enforcement action over planning breaches

Hundreds of people have built houses, granny flats, apartments and log cabins without planning permission across Ireland in the last 15 years.

Councils have taken enforcement action against those who breached planning laws, with some being taken to court.

In other cases, retention permission – which is sought after an unauthorised development has been constructed – was granted, meaning people got to keep their homes.

Over the years, the courts have taken a conflicting approach to such planning breaches.

Some people have been allowed to stay in their properties, but a handful of others have been ordered to knock down the homes they built, or to move out.

The Irish Independent contacted all local authorities for data on planning disputes for residential dwellings in the last 15 years and found that dozens of others have been built without permission.

Since 2008, Meath County Council has taken 21 enforcement cases against people after residential dwellings were built either wholly or partially without planning.

These included houses, sheds being converted to granny flats and buildings divided into apartments.

In some cases, those involved had applied for planning beforehand and were refused.

Just one retention application was granted by the council. This was for a “demountable dwelling” and for a period of three years only.

Of the eight court cases, six resulted in demolition orders.

Louth County Council has been involved in 51 unauthorised development cases, including standalone houses and log cabins constructed for residential use.

None of these were ordered to be knocked down.

A spokesperson for Louth County Council said that most cases were regularised by retention permission being granted.

In cases where structures were converted for residential use without permission, they were reverted to their original use.

In Co Kildare, there have been two cases taken against people who built a full house without planning.

The council has granted four decisions for retention of a house constructed without previous permissions in the last 15 years.

In Dublin, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said it has been involved in no planning enforcement cases.

Dublin City Council said it is “not aware of anybody building a house without planning in the last 15 years”.

South Dublin County Council, meanwhile, has been involved in 13 enforcement cases, while Fingal County Council has referred 27 enforcement files to its law department, which are at “various stages of the legal process”.

Fingal has granted 14 retention permissions.

Wexford County Council said its enforcement section has opened 111 files about dwelling offences, including where unauthorised development has taken place in connection with a whole house or part of a house.

Meanwhile, Waterford City and County Council has not prosecuted anyone for building a house without permission in the last 15 years.

In Carlow, the council has taken seven enforcement cases, while eight retention permissions have been granted for one-off houses.

Sligo County Council has initiated enforcement proceedings in six cases after houses were built without permission.

None of these resulted in the dwellings being demolished.

One case was dismissed in court, while another is currently before the courts and the others were resolved with retention applications and negotiations.

Laois County Council has taken three cases over one-off houses. One of the cases is currently ongoing, while the two others obtained retention permission.

In Cavan, there have been six cases, while retention permissions were granted in five.

No houses were ordered to be demolished.

Tipperary County Council has been involved in two cases, but only had data from 2014 onwards.

A spokesperson for the council said one of the cases is currently before the courts and there is a retention application being processed in relation to the other one.

Mayo and Longford councils have been involved in one enforcement case each.

A spokesperson for Longford County Council said the house was not ordered to be demolished as retention permission was granted.

A number of councils said they could not compile the data due to a “lack of resources”, which means the true number of people who have built without planning is likely higher.

Some of the retention applications related to extensions and houses that were not constructed on site, as per the drawings submitted. There have been a number of cases before the courts in recent years. In 2013, a woman who built a chalet on lands near Lough Dan in Roundwood, Co Wicklow got to keep her family home after the High Court ruled it should not be demolished.

Wicklow County Council had argued the structure lacked permission and was an unauthorised development, seeking for it to be demolished.

The judge found that while it was located in “an outstanding area of natural beauty”, the chalet was “entirely hidden away from view” and did not “detract from any of the great vistas which are one of the glories of the Wicklow uplands”.

Any order to demolish the chalet represented “a drastic interference” with the woman’s property rights, he added.

In another case in 2015, a wooden chalet home of a young family in Blessington, Co Wicklow was deemed to be a “gross” breach of planning laws and former High Court judge Nicholas Kearns made the order for the demolition, strongly disagreeing with the previous ruling.

Mr Kearns said planning control is “an essential environmental necessity in a properly ordered society” without which there would be nothing to stop “a free for all development culture from running riot”.

In Cork, a nun was ordered to leave a hermitage development she built without planning permission.

Mother Irene Gibson, of a group called the Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus, was ordered to leave a compound at Corran South near the village of Leap in west Cork, along with her colleague, Sister Anne Marie.

They were ordered to leave the site following a 2019 conviction for breaching planning regulations in relation to the premises which she set up as a religious retreat in 2016.