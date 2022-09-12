How Aer Lingus passengers can claim compensation for missed flights at Dublin Airport

Passengers should apply to exercise their rights through the aerlingus.com website, but if they are unhappy with the outcome, they can take matters further through an independent arbitration process.

Aer Lingus passengers who are still waiting to get a flight to their chosen destination are entitled to “out of pocket” expenses and but the compensation situation can be “pretty fluid”, a travel expert has said.

A technical issue with Aer Lingus’s check-in system on Saturday led to the cancellation of more than 50 flights, with several thousand travellers impacted as a result.

Air And Travel Magazine editor Eoghan Corry said usually the airline would “take command” and secure replacement flights and hotel rooms for impacted passengers if needed, but in many cases, Aer Lingus was unable to do this over the weekend.

“The precedent for this, is that passengers who have made their own way home will be compensated for out-of-pocket expenses,” he said.

“So, people who have booked their own flight, get on board, come home, find your own way back and then chase Aer Lingus for the out-of-pocket expenses.”

Passengers should apply to exercise their rights through the aerlingus.com website, but if they are unhappy with the outcome, they can take matters further through an independent arbitration process.

Mr Corry said he expected the process of securing compensation to be “pretty straightforward”, however he added: “If it runs into trouble there is an arbitration process run by the flightrights.ie website – that is an officially appointed website. That should be the first stop for people who have difficulty getting their out-of-pocket expenses compensated.

“Out of pocket will mean as long as they’re stranded. It is Aer Lingus’ responsibility. They are contracted to bring you home.”

Speaking RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Corry said Aer Lingus is adding capacity to a number of routes to facilitate impacted passengers. It comes as people who are stranded in Bulgaria have been told that there will be no flights until Thursday.

“Aer Lingus are talking about using their transatlantic aircraft, that would be their larger airbus 330 which has much more capacity, to get out to Bulgaria and to some of the other destinations to get people back,” he added.

“They’re not officially running rescue flights, going out empty to bring people home, but they are increasing capacity where they can, and they also have been dealing with other airlines.

“There is a question of if you’ve booked with an alternative carrier will you get compensated? I expect Aer Lingus to hum and haw a little bit about that but certainly the precedent under consumer law is that customers are entitled to book with a competitor airline.”

Speaking on the same programme, Cavan resident Deirdre Mulhern said she and her wife have been stuck in Rome since Saturday and they have booked a new flight home.

After waiting at Fiumicino Airport for four hours, she said they were informed, just as their flight was scheduled to leave, that it would not be going ahead. Ms Mulhern said there were no Aer Lingus representatives on the ground, but two Fiumicino representatives said Aer Lingus had arranged a hotel for them.

“We were on the phone for two hours and 18 minutes last night, we couldn’t get through to anybody,” she said.

"We were eventually able to book ourselves on a flight for Tuesday morning. So, I then applied for a refund online with Aer Lingus for the flight that didn’t happen, but I received an email this morning at seven minutes past five saying they had rebooked us for a flight on Thursday, which is just too far away.”

She added: “I haven’t had any contact with them since, I’ve sent several emails, been messaging their social media outlets and haven’t been able to contact them on the phone just to even let them know do I go ahead and cancel their flight on Thursday or what do I do?

“The problem here with most people on the ground is the lack of presence and the lack of contact to reassure people of what’s happening and that they we’re going to be looked after.”

Under EU regulations, if a flight is cancelled for any reason, and regardless of when the passenger is notified, the airline must offer the choice between:

1) Re-routing as soon as possible, subject to availability, free of charge. 2) Re-routing at a later date. 3) A full refund within seven days.

If a flight is cancelled and a passenger chooses to be re-routed as soon as possible, then they are entitled to meals and refreshments, hotel accommodation and transfers between the airport and hotel as required. If the airline does not provide these, and the passenger ends up paying themselves, the should keep the receipts as they are entitled to a reimbursement of reasonable expenses.

Financial compensation depends on the flight length and the reason for the cancellation. It differs to care and assistance obligations, and generally ranges from €250 (short-haul, less than 1,500km) to €600 (long-haul, over 3,500km).