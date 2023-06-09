Housing asylum seekers on boats is an ‘awful idea’, presenter says

“I think we are in a situation that is unprecedented.”

Ireland is creaking under the strain of an accommodation crisis triggered by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and emergency plans to house people on boats is an ‘absolutely awful idea’ according to one broadcaster.

Newstalk’s Jonathan Healy spoke about official plans to help deal with some of the 100,000 asylum seekers who have sought shelter in Ireland from the ravages of war and climate change, by renting boats on the water.

“That’s an absolutely awful idea. The State has a perennial crisis with doing anything when it comes to providing housing,” Jonathan said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, over 74,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland and there has also been a significant increase in the number of international protection applicants as well.

“Whether it would be for people on housing lists here, those who are being thrown out of rental accommodation or whatever the case may be, everything is, ‘Oh, we’ll get around to it eventually, we’ll get it done.’

“Nothing is happening quickly enough and it is beyond frustrating,” Jonathan added.

Fellow host Ciara Kelly highlighted how Ireland has never found itself in such a situation before.

“I think we are in a situation that is unprecedented,” she said.

“I’m not here to speak on behalf of the Government but I think it’s really easy to say, ‘What are they doing? Why aren’t they doing this? Why aren’t they doing that?’"

Ciara pointed out that Ireland already had a housing crisis before the outbreak of instability in Europe..

“We have currently got a target of building 30,000 homes a year. So, we’ve had three times that number arriving when we already have a backlog of people needing houses.

“Eighteen months ago, we were talking about getting rid of Direct Provision - now it looks positively luxurious compared to what people are living in.

“They’re living in tents, they’re living in modular housing, they’re living in all kinds of scenarios.

“But I’m not sure what you expected us to do?”

Ciara said Ireland is a rich nation that people will always want to migrate to.

“This is going to continue. This isn’t, ‘We’ll get it sorted by the end of 2024’ - migration is now an issue that is going to be happening going forward because even if the Ukrainian war is sorted out, climate change migration is going to happen,” Ciara said.

In a recent Red C / Business Post survey dated May 28, results showed that three in four Irish people believe that Ireland is taking in too many refugees.