Households to be repaid electricity overcharge of €54 from October

All households are to have €54 shaved off their electricity bill over the next year to compensate for being overcharged as part of a controversial levy to subsidise big business.

The money will not appear as an obvious credit or discount, however, but will be inconspicuously returned through reduced network charges.

It will also be mostly swallowed up by an increase in charges announced last year, leaving a net benefit of only €6.

Network charges are paid for the operation and maintenance of the electricity network regardless of the amount of electricity used.

The first adjustments will be made in October and will be repeated in subsequent bills over the next year.

Domestic customers were overcharged a total of €100.86m from 2011-2022 because of an error in calculating a levy called the Large Energy User Rebalancing Subvention.

The subvention was introduced in 2009 to reduce big businesses’ energy bills during the recession.

Government decided to cut the bills of large energy using businesses by a total of €50m a year and make up the difference by increasing household bills by the same amount.

Around €600m was taken from domestic customers to benefit large businesses while the arrangement was in place.

Around 1,500 businesses are believed to have benefitted by an average of €33,300 each, including cement manufacturers, mining companies, pharmaceutical and IT companies, food and dairy producers and possibly data centres.

The subvention was controversial when introduced at the time and it is unclear why it was allowed to continue well into the economic recovery.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and the Department of Environment pointed fingers at each other when the issue came to light.

That happened last year when, after a routine review of network charges, the CRU recommended the subvention end – a move opposed by some of the beneficiaries.

In preparing to wind it up, the CRU discovered that it had been applied incorrectly by ESB Networks, resulting in a small annual overcharge that accumulated to €54 per household by the time it was spotted.

The CRU has reviewed the overcharging, which it attributed to an “error”.

It said while domestic customers would be compensated over the next year, the impact on large energy users would be spread out over several years.

“As part of its review of the implementation error, the CRU has enhanced the annual tariff governance arrangements,” it said.