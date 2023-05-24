Hottest day of the year expected this week as Met Éireann forecasts 23C highs
April 17 saw the mercury soar to 21.5 degrees in Mount Dillon in Roscommon, making it the warmest day of 2023 so far, however, this week’s temperatures are likely to exceed this.
Ireland looks set to enjoy the hottest day of the year tomorrow with toasty highs of 23 degrees forecast in parts of the country.
Today will be dry and sunny for most of the day though some cloud will push down from the north at times.
It will remain cloudier through much of the day in the north and west with patchy light rain or drizzle at times.
Highest temperatures will range between 15 degrees in the northwest and 20 or 21 degrees in the southeast. Northwesterly winds will be mostly light.
Sunday, April 16, saw the mercury soar to 21.5 degrees in Mount Dillon in Roscommon, making it the warmest day of 2023 so far, however, this week’s temperatures are likely to exceed this.
Thursday will be mostly dry with good sunny spells but there is a chance of isolated light rain or drizzle in the northwest where it will be cloudiest.
Read more
The mercury will soar to highs of between 19 and 23 degrees with light to moderate northerly winds. The south will enjoy the best of the sunshine with temperatures only ranging between 15 and 19 degrees over the northern half of the country.
Friday will be another dry day with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures will range between 18 and 22 degrees generally, slightly cooler near coasts. Winds will be light easterly or variable.
And we’re in for a pleasant weekend with “predominately dry” conditions and “good sunny spells.”
Some cloudier conditions will develop at times with the chance of isolated light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures will range between 18 degrees and 22 or 23 degrees in light breezes.
The sizzling sunshine look sets to continue next week thanks to an area of high pressure generating mild and dry conditions.
Temperatures will reach high teens or low twenties generally in mostly light winds.
Today's Headlines
throuple free | Una Healy says she was NEVER part of ‘throuple’ but admits dating boxer with girlfriend
'BRANDISHED' | Louth man accused of robbing three businesses with meat cleaver denied bail
assault charge | Dublin woman (40) accused of biting security guard twice at Longford Center Parcs
double tragedy | Second motorcyclist (20s) killed in Athlone crash hours after Cork tragedy
BLADE BUY | Drunken man caught with knife at Luas stop bought it ‘on special offer in Lidl’
FAR-RIGHT AGITATOR | Sandwith Street protester says chilling gun photo posted online was just a ‘joke’
DRUGS HAUL | Cork man caught bagging cannabis at kitchen table had €12k cash under mattress
RIP | Biker (40s) killed in horrific crash involving tractor in Newmarket, Co Cork
water tragedy | Man (40s) injured in jet ski accident on Carlingford Lough in Co Louth dies
INVESTIGATION | New search for Madeleine McCann was launched after police received ‘certain tips’