Hottest day of the year expected this week as Met Éireann forecasts 23C highs

April 17 saw the mercury soar to 21.5 degrees in Mount Dillon in Roscommon, making it the warmest day of 2023 so far, however, this week’s temperatures are likely to exceed this.

It will be sunny and 21C in places today.

23/05/2023 Riley Nolan 1 from the city centre enjoying the good weather during the Dublin Literature Festival in Merrion Square, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Ireland looks set to enjoy the hottest day of the year tomorrow with toasty highs of 23 degrees forecast in parts of the country.

Today will be dry and sunny for most of the day though some cloud will push down from the north at times.

It will remain cloudier through much of the day in the north and west with patchy light rain or drizzle at times.

Highest temperatures will range between 15 degrees in the northwest and 20 or 21 degrees in the southeast. Northwesterly winds will be mostly light.

Thursday will be mostly dry with good sunny spells but there is a chance of isolated light rain or drizzle in the northwest where it will be cloudiest.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (22nd-28th of May)

The mercury will soar to highs of between 19 and 23 degrees with light to moderate northerly winds. The south will enjoy the best of the sunshine with temperatures only ranging between 15 and 19 degrees over the northern half of the country.

Friday will be another dry day with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures will range between 18 and 22 degrees generally, slightly cooler near coasts. Winds will be light easterly or variable.

And we’re in for a pleasant weekend with “predominately dry” conditions and “good sunny spells.”

Some cloudier conditions will develop at times with the chance of isolated light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures will range between 18 degrees and 22 or 23 degrees in light breezes.

The sizzling sunshine look sets to continue next week thanks to an area of high pressure generating mild and dry conditions.

Temperatures will reach high teens or low twenties generally in mostly light winds.