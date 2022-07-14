Hospital opens in Spain to treat Irish people on long waiting lists
A new hospital has opened in Spain that will be used to treat patients stuck on long waiting lists in Ireland.
The new 64-bed hospital, Hospital HCB Dénia, has officially opened in Costa Blanca, Alicante.
This hospital is a part of a major new healthcare agreement, where patients will be treated under the EU Cross Border Directive, meaning the Health Service Executive (HSE) will cover the price of treatment up to the cost it would be in Ireland.
Almost every treatment that is currently available on the Irish public system will be provided at the new hospital.
It’s expected that around 1,500 Irish patients will travel to the hospital each year for routine planned surgeries including hip replacements, knee operations, spinal procedures, cataract procedures, and weight-loss surgeries.
However, patients will still have to pay for their own accommodation and travel expenses.
The agreement has been made between the Hospital Clinical Benidorm Hospitales group (HBC) and Irish logistics company Healthcare Abroad, which will help patients use the scheme, travel, and receive treatment.
Healthcare Abroad’s chief operations officer Paul Byrne told RTÉ that the partnership with one of Spain’s premier hospital groups will transform the lives of many Irish patients.
He added that the agreement will facilitate a faster pathway to accessing important healthcare treatments, which will have an immediate impact on patients’ quality of life.
Read more
And Ana Vasbinder of HCB Dénia said today’s opening will provide patients with access to world-class facilities.
The number of patients covered by the HSE under the Cross Border Directive has increased in recent years.
In 2019, the HSE said that 4,961 patients were reimbursed for care abroad at a cost of €13m.
In 2020, the figures showed 4,723 patients were covered for care abroad at a cost of €15m, despite the pandemic.
So far this year 600 patients have received care abroad at a cost of €2m.
The most common EU countries where Irish people seek treatment under the scheme are Spain, Poland, Lithuania, and Germany.
Today's Headlines
Fighting Talk | Jake Paul says he’ll put Conor McGregor 'back on a leash’ in online rant
Notorious | Paedo attended Twelfth while banned from being 30 metres from any child event, court told
neighbour from hell | Face of man who harassed and threatened to kill his vulnerable ‘disabled’ neighbour
Baby joy | Khloe Kardashian ‘incredibly grateful' as she prepares to welcome second child via surrogate
Investigation | Watch: Four prisoners gain access to the roof at Maghaberry prison
Wedding crashers | Britney Spears’ ex pleads ‘not guilty’ after breaking into her house
Fatal shooting | Wife of gun victim Michael Tormey had to identiy his body outside family home, inquest told
On Her Owen | Michael Owen addresses rumours that he'll visit daughter Gemma in Love Island villa
CCTV footage | Gardaí investigating alleged rape in hotel car park in Wexford
Severe stress | Ex-garda jailed for stealing €43 from a fellow officer’s lunchbox in station