Hospital opens in Spain to treat Irish people on long waiting lists

It’s expected that around 1,500 Irish patients will travel to the hospital each year for routine planned surgeries

A new hospital has opened in Spain that will be used to treat patients stuck on long waiting lists in Ireland.

The new 64-bed hospital, Hospital HCB Dénia, has officially opened in Costa Blanca, Alicante.

This hospital is a part of a major new healthcare agreement, where patients will be treated under the EU Cross Border Directive, meaning the Health Service Executive (HSE) will cover the price of treatment up to the cost it would be in Ireland.

Almost every treatment that is currently available on the Irish public system will be provided at the new hospital.

It’s expected that around 1,500 Irish patients will travel to the hospital each year for routine planned surgeries including hip replacements, knee operations, spinal procedures, cataract procedures, and weight-loss surgeries.

However, patients will still have to pay for their own accommodation and travel expenses.

The agreement has been made between the Hospital Clinical Benidorm Hospitales group (HBC) and Irish logistics company Healthcare Abroad, which will help patients use the scheme, travel, and receive treatment.

Healthcare Abroad’s chief operations officer Paul Byrne told RTÉ that the partnership with one of Spain’s premier hospital groups will transform the lives of many Irish patients.

He added that the agreement will facilitate a faster pathway to accessing important healthcare treatments, which will have an immediate impact on patients’ quality of life.

And Ana Vasbinder of HCB Dénia said today’s opening will provide patients with access to world-class facilities.

The number of patients covered by the HSE under the Cross Border Directive has increased in recent years.

In 2019, the HSE said that 4,961 patients were reimbursed for care abroad at a cost of €13m.

In 2020, the figures showed 4,723 patients were covered for care abroad at a cost of €15m, despite the pandemic.

So far this year 600 patients have received care abroad at a cost of €2m.

The most common EU countries where Irish people seek treatment under the scheme are Spain, Poland, Lithuania, and Germany.