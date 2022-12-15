Honorary Garda girl to be laid to rest tomorrow after tragic death at age seven

‘Maia was the most beautiful little girl full of love and joy with the perfect dash of mischief’

A little honorary garda girl described as a ‘gentle soul’ will be laid to rest tomorrow after her tragic death this week.

Maia Browne, who was just seven-years-old, died peacefully at the LauraLynn children’s hospice in Dublin on Monday, December 12.

The Little Blue Heroes organisation, which supports families of children with serious illnesses, confirmed the news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson wrote: "Our hearts are saddened to hear that one of our Little Blue Heroes Honorary Garda Maia Browne passed away yesterday.

"Honorary Garda Maia passed away peacefully in Laura Lynn surrounded by her loving family.

"Maia was the most beautiful little girl full of love and joy with the perfect dash of mischief.

"Maia's love reached an extraordinary number of people and she will be greatly missed by so many people."

Hundreds of people have left messages of sympathy on the condolences page of Maia’s RIP.ie page.

One reads: "Condolences to her family at this sad time R.I.P Maia fly high with the angels."

Another wrote: "Absolutely heartbroken to have heard the news about Maia passing. Remember meeting Maia and Sinead in respiratory myself and Aoife. And all our messages over in the early days of our tube-feeding journeys.

“Always remembered by your Galway buddy Aoife. Sincere sympathy to her parents and her brother.”

Someone else added: "Rest softly little one. My sincere condolences to all who know and loved you x”

Another said: “Beautiful Maia just heartbroken for you and your parents and Leon sending you all hugs and love Rest in peace Beautiful.”

One simply states: “R.I.P. gentle soul.”

The Little Blue Heroes organisation is focused on empowering the lives of children suffering from serious illnesses.

Her notice sates that Maia passed away surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of Laura Lynn Children's Hospice.

“Beloved daughter of Sinead and Noel, and adored sister of Leon,” it reads.

“Predeceased by her grandad Tom (Browne); Maia will be greatly missed by her heartbroken parents and big brother, great-grandmother Eileen (O'Neill), grandparents Mary (Browne), Helen and Des (O'Carroll), godparents Louise (Browne) and Eoin (O'Carroll), aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, school pals and staff at St Michael's Grosvenor School, all her colleagues in The Little Blue Heroes Garda Division and her many friends far and wide.”

It adds that the funeral service for “Our Brightest Star in the Sky” will take place on Friday, December 16 in St John the Evangelist Church, Ballinteer, at 11.45am, followed by a private cremation service for family and close friends in Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.