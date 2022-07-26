Homes evacuated and two firefighters hospitalised amid huge Dublin gorse fire

Two members of Dublin Fire Brigade were taken to hospital for minor injuries but no residents were hurt.

Yesterday, gardai and emergency services were working to evacuate residents from their homes in the wider Mullins Hill area as the Killiney gorse fire continued to spread.

Garda began the evacuation procedure at approximately 9pm because the fire shifted and began moving into people's gardens.

Seven pumps and two tankers remained at the scene overnight. Crews focused on two areas to protect houses, Glenaula Road and Ballinclea Heights.

Fire crews advised people in the area to keep windows closed and doors closed if they are downwind of the fire this morning. They also advised that road closures could still be in place this morning and to allow for that in locals’ commute.

Dublin Fire Brigade attends gorse fire in Killiney

Firefighters were battling a blaze that was repeatedly reignited by the wind. Emergency services were alerted shortly after 6pm.

As the plumes of smoke swirled around the Glenalua Road area, parents and children of all ages could be seen walking down the hill with backpacks and suitcases as they prepared to spend the night somewhere else.

Angela Kennedy, who has been living in the area for almost 50 years, is one of the many residents who had to leave her home for the night.

Mrs Kennedy was one of the first people to raise the alarm when she spotted the flames approaching her property at 3pm.

“Next thing I saw the smoke and I panicked because it was only about two feet from my house.

"I had a hose out the back and went out and put the water out as far along as we could to stop it from coming down. It’s all gorse up there and we’ve had fires before, but I never saw anything like,” she said.

“I don’t think they'll let be back in this evening. I won’t sleep anyhow because when I’m in there I can see out the back at where it was burned, that’s how close it was. It didn’t come the whole way in because the firemen came up and put the hose down. It’s completed flooded up there now. I thought it [the house] was going to go.”

Another man who is resident of the estate said his children were at the cinema for the evening and his wife dropped him back home to pick up the essentials, as they will not be returning tonight.

In a message posted on Twitter, Dublin Fire Brigade wrote: "Thanks to everyone who called and alerted us."