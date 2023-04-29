Homeless total hits record high of 11,988 people, report reveals

The Simon Community has said the Government “must do more” to tackle the ever-worsening crisis, as 3,472 children are now living in emergency accommodation.

Social Democrats Housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan says the Government must reinstate the no-fault evictions ban. Photo: Collins

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has admitted the homelessness situation is challenging for the Government. Photo: Damien Eagers

The latest homeless figure is up from 11,742 to 11,988 since February

Nearly 12,000 people in Ireland were homeless last month – the highest number ever recorded – the latest report has shown.

The Simon Community has said the Government “must do more” to tackle the ever-worsening crisis, as 3,472 children are now living in emergency accommodation.

Last month’s homeless total of 11,988 is up from 11,742 in February, and 2,163 more than at the same time in 2022.

Close to 100 more children have entered homelessness in the past month, Simon’s figures show.

“The latest figures, another record high, are deeply upsetting,” said Wayne Stanley, executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland.

“The moratorium on evictions slowed entries into homelessness during the winter months, so we know this shocking number of 11,988 men, women and children in homeless emergency accommodation may have been even higher had the moratorium not been in place.

“The Government has clearly made the decision that they are not returning to an eviction ban.

“That decision means they have, now more than ever, a duty to ensure there are the required safety nets and solutions in place.

“Effective actions to begin turning the tide on homelessness have to be the priority.

“We know there is potential in the Tenant In-Situ scheme as a prevention measure and a commitment to see it ramped up.

“In addition, we need to see more homes secured and allocated to those experiencing the trauma of homelessness.

“We know that some of this work is taking place and that is welcome, but government action on homelessness has to be judged on results, and these figures are evidence that not enough is being done.”

David Carroll, the chief executive of Depaul, said “we can’t afford to underplay the human misery attached to this crisis” and added that many people are “living in trepidation of what’s to come”.

“There is a significant rise in referrals of single men who are working who have been asked to leave their property due to the landlord selling up and the lack of housing options available and affordable housing options for single people,” he said.

The latest figures show 1,639 families, 5,823 single adults, 3,472 children and 1,456 young adults aged between 18 and 24 were homeless and living in emergency accommodation.

Housing charity Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan called the numbers “disgraceful” and asked: “How can this be allowed?”

He said Focus Ireland is receiving “calls and emails every day from people who are facing no-fault eviction and homelessness”.

Mr Dennigan added: “They are terrified, and I really do not think the Government has spoken to people in this situation, because if they had they would not have lifted the eviction ban.

“One retired civil servant contacted us for help as she is facing eviction and terrified. We are working to support her, and she is just one of the many people contacting us.

“How can this be allowed to happen in our society? It is disgraceful. Sadly, we will see more of it.”

Dublin Simon said it is now seeing increased activity in its homelessness prevention services and experiencing a rise in enquiries from concerned tenants at risk of losing their homes.