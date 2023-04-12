Homeless people and tents removed from Phoenix Park ahead of Joe Biden’s visit

Access will be denied to the public, including any rough sleepers seeking refuge in the park.

Gardaí speaking to people living in tents at the entrance to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, on Sunday.

A number of homeless people and their tents were removed from Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Sunday ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit.

Mr Biden will meet his Irish counterpart, Michael D Higgins, at Áras an Uachtaráin in Phoenix Park tomorrow before he addresses both Houses of the Oireachtas at Leinster House.

He will also be hosted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a banquet at Farmleigh House, the State guesthouse, in the Phoenix Park.

The park will close for 24 hours from 5pm today while the official visit takes place, the Office of Public Works has said.

Over the past number of weeks statutory agencies have been engaging with people living in tents in the park and three people had “voluntarily” left the area at the end of last week, according to gardaí.

On Sunday, gardaí visited the entrance to the park on Conyngham Road and spoke to three remaining people.

One of these has found a place in emergency accommodation in the city, gardaí confirmed.

The remaining two people removed their belongings and tents and left the area.

They were given advice and contact information for support agencies and accommodation services.

Dublin City Council staff also visited the park and removed waste that had been left behind.

The Phoenix Park has become an increasingly popular location for rough sleepers, where its woodlands provide privacy.

A spokeswoman for the Office of Public Works (OPW) said: “The Office of Public Works did not request the removal of tents from the entrance to the Phoenix Park on Conyngham Road.

“However, the OPW is aware that Dublin City Council’s Homeless Section had been liaising with the individuals concerned in recent weeks,” she added.

The Irish Independentcontacted the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive for comment.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show that there are now 11,742 homeless people relying on emergency accommodation across the State.

While 8,588 of these are in Dublin and that number is set to “swell rapidly”, according to the Dublin Simon Community.

Upon request from gardaí, all gates, including pedestrian gates will be closed to the Phoenix Park on Wednesday, however, access will be provided to essential staff working within the Park.

The closure of the park is likely to affect traffic with thousands of vehicles passing through Dublin’s Phoenix Park every day as one of the main routes from the city centre to the western suburban commuter towns.

Meanwhile amenities in the park will be closed during the period, including Dublin Zoo until 9.30am on Friday.