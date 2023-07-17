Homeless doctor thanks Irish public for support after finding place to rent

The medic told his followers that some concerned locals contacted his workplace to try to secure accommodation for him.

Dr. Ali Raza Ansari , a trainee GP from Portlaoise, had been travelling around in his Nissan Duke Car with his belongings looking for accommodation while relying on friends for a bed for the night. Photo by Steve Humphreys

A homeless doctor in Co Laois has confirmed that he has secured accommodation thanks to one “very kind lady”.

Dr Ali Raza Ansari (35), a trainee GP at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, had been staying at a friend’s home in Co Kildare after struggling to find a place to live with his family.

With no storage space, Dr Ansari had been making a 66km round-trip to Portlaoise every day, transporting all his possessions to work and back.

“I’m sleeping on a mattress, but all my belongings are in my car. I can’t bring them in. I’m having to drive with all my belongings to and from work,” he told independent.ie last week.

“At night, all my belongings are visible to see in my car. It’s very heavy to drive and someone could steal everything I own, including medical certificates.”

He said that one woman, who he described as “an angel”, offered to put him and his family up.

Sharing a photo of his new bedroom, Dr Ansari thanked the people of Ireland for their help and concern.

“Accommodation sorted,” he wrote.

“(The) world is full of good people & Irish are one among them. Finally, after all those highlights, people rang my hospital yesterday to accommodate me and I met this very kind lady, who wasn't even worried about rent (I'll pay of course), she is an angel.

“Me and my whole family is thankful to the whole Irish nation for being so supportive and concerned. I felt like a home, will continue working for people of Ireland and making it more attractive for skilled workers all across the world. (sic)”

Concluding the tweet, he added the hashtag #Irelandisbeautiful.

Dr Ansari is vice-president at the Train Us For Ireland campaign group, which calls for better training and career progression for foreign doctors in Ireland.

Dr Ansari said his role in the campaign group is to “try to retain international doctors in Ireland”, but told Independent.ie: “How can I lead this campaign if I can’t find a home?”

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said: “The Government acknowledges that there are greater constraints in certain areas of the country, in particular where demand is most acute.”

He said a new unit within the department to “drive the delivery of affordable housing at scale across a number of large-scale schemes” in Dublin city needed to be “significantly scaled up”.

This would “help all people and professions, including key workers such as doctors and healthcare staff.”