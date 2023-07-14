Homeless dad separated from partner and 10-month-old baby ‘as they’re not married’

A volunteer worker saw the couple with the baby in their arms outside the GPO at their soup run.

The number of homeless people seeking emergency accommodation in Dublin has reached record levels this year.

A homeless father was separated from his partner and 10-month-old baby when seeking emergency family accommodation in Dublin because the couple are not married.

Last Friday night, the man pitched his tent outside the accommodation his partner and baby were staying in, according to the Muslim Sisters of Éire.

Volunteer Aisha Ali saw the couple with the baby in their arms outside the GPO on Friday, July 7.

“They said they were newly homeless and they’d nowhere to go. Due to circumstances beyond their control, they were on the street,” she said.

“They had nowhere to live or stay, they were told to come to our soup run and we’d be able to help them.

“Our manager started making calls to arrange somewhere for them to stay overnight. When she called, the council said they weren’t registered as having a baby so they’d to go to a garda station.

“The mother registered her child and she had to get a document to state she was homeless and she had a child.

“She was able to get accommodation, but the problem was, she isn’t married to her partner and they refused to give them family accommodation.

A member of the Muslim Sisters of Éire at the GPO soup kitchen last week

“In the end, we gave him a sleeping bag and he said he’s going to pitch the tent in front of the accommodation.

“It was so sad, heartbreaking to be honest. At least they were all safe, I think the dad was relieved that the baby had a place to stay.

“You go in every week and see so many things, sometimes things stay with you that are so heartbreaking. It’s really sad in this day and age,” she added.

A spokesperson for DCC said: “All households presenting to DRHE Homeless Services undergo a full assessment and placements are made on a case by case basis, taking into account the circumstances of each household.

“The DRHE does not comment on individual cases.”

The Muslim Sisters of Éire run a HSE-registered soup kitchen which has provided hot meals every Friday evening outside the GPO for the past seven years.

They receive food from local restaurants, supermarkets and volunteers, and also give out sleeping bags, tents, and hygiene packs to those in need.

If you wish to donate, you can email the Muslim Sisters at muslimsisterofeire@gmail.com for further enquiries.

