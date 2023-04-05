Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry apologises to Leo Varadkar over eviction-ban comments

The renowned homeless campaigner and Catholic priest was speaking on ‘The Neil Prendeville show’ on Cork’s RedFm about a number of issues.

Father Peter McVerry has apologised to Leo Varadkar over an accusation the Taoiseach had ‘over-ridden’ the advice of Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien, in relation to ending the eviction ban.

The renowned homeless campaigner and Catholic priest was speaking on ‘The Neil Prendeville show’ on Cork’s RedFm about a number of issues, including his comments that the decision to lift the ban was the worst in this government's history, and will bring a "tsunami" of misery.

“I want to put an end to this, it’s a distraction from the real issue; which is where do people go when they are evicted?” Father McVerry said.

The priest had recently claimed that Leo ‘overrode’ Darragh O’Brien’s advice to supposedly extend the eviction ban, however, he now thinks the source of his information was incorrect.

“The phrase I was given was that the ‘Taoiseach had over-ridden the Minister’.

“In light of Taoiseach’s denial, which I accept is true, I believe that phrase was unfortunate and inaccurate, suggesting a conflict or dispute between Taoiseach and Minister,” Mr McVerry said.

The charity worker described what he believes to be the truth of the matter currently.

“I accept that the Minister and the rest of the Cabinet and Taoiseach made the decision together to end the ban.

“This is a distraction, governments love distractions. This is a clarification on the matter and an apology to the Taoiseach,” Fr McVerry said.

When asked about fears expressed by Fr McVerry about the level of homelessness that may result from the lifting of the ban, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said:

“We work with the Peter McVerry Trust, we work with all of the approved social housing bodies, in terms of providing housing first, in terms of providing homes, in terms of new builds, and in fairness, the partnership has been strong with all of the bodies.

“But we believe that the measures we have introduced, the additional resources we have introduced, will prevent people from becoming homeless,” he said.

It was the Government’s belief that “continuing with the eviction ban would have made things worse,” and that “We want more rental properties into the market. We need more rental properties into the market,” in order to help fix the situation.