Holy war behind bars as Mountjoy chaplain sues former prison priest

Mountjoy chaplain sues prison’s former priest and arch-bishop

A HOLY war has broken out behind bars in Mountjoy Prison, with its current chaplain issuing legal proceedings against a priest formerly based in the prison.

The proceedings have been issued against Fr James Kelly, the Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell as his superior and the Irish Prison Service.

Catherine Black, who was appointed to the role of chaplain in Mountjoy Prison in November 2018 initiated legal proceedings in the High Court, naming the three parties as defendants, on May 24.

It’s understood the case relates to a number of incidents which allegedly led to the creation of a hostile work environment.

A statement detailing the exact nature of her claims has yet to be opened before the High Court.

Efforts to reach Ms Black for comment last week through her solicitors BC Law proved to be unsuccessful.

Archbishop Dermot Farrell. Picture Dylan Vaughan

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) declined to comment on the claims with a spokesperson stating the service “does not comment in relation to ongoing legal issues”.

Efforts to contact Fr Kelly for comment were unsuccessful.

An email sent yesterday to the press office for the Arch-diocese seeking contact details for Fr Kelly and a comment about the case did not elicit a response.

Ms Black was chaplain at Mountjoy Prison for the past four years and seven months.

Mountjoy Prison

Having formerly held a chaplaincy role at Shelton Abbey for two years and four months, she welcomed her appointment in Mountjoy in October 2018 as a ‘wonderful privilege to serve as chaplain in the Irish Prison Service.”

A graduate of St Patrick’s Pontifical University in Maynooth, where she obtained a Bachelor of Theology and a Masters of Pastoral Theology, Ms Black has also appeared on RTÉ in connection with her prison chaplaincy work.

She featured in the first series of the documentary ‘Ministry of Hope” in which she was shown counselling a 33-year-old inmate whose release date was approaching.

Chaplains, according to the IPS, have a crucial supporting role in prison life by providing pastoral and spiritual care to any prisoners who wish to avail of the service.

On its website, the IPS said it regards the Chaplaincy as an essential service, making a significant contribution as part of the multi-disciplinary team in a prison, addressing the physical, social and spiritual needs of prisoners in a holistic way.

Prison chaplains are also said to offer a comforting and supportive presence to prisoners and their family members as they face many personal challenges within a prison environment and at particular times of crisis, including when a person dies in prison; when a person in custody is coping with a terminal or life-threatening illness or when a person in custody is coping with the death of a loved one.

As part of their role, chaplains offers a one-to-one support system and arrange bereavement support groups.

Sources say the claims the current legal case refers to were reported to management in Mountjoy Prison back in 2021.

Ms Black’s case is listed as a personal injury matter.

The High Court website states that no documents have so far been filed in connection with the case.

Damage awards for personal injury cases successfully taken in the High Court have no set limit.